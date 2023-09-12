The entertainment lineup for the 50th Autumn Daze in downtown Branson from Thursday, Sept. 14 to Saturday, Sept. 16, has been announced by the Downtown Branson Betterment Association.
Autumn Daze will take place in the parking lot behind Dick’s 5 & 10 in downtown Branson, on the corner Atlantic and Commercial streets. The festival will have more than 100 craft vendors featuring items from handmade jewelry and woodworking to soaps, lotions, toys, and tie-dye clothing. There will also be food trucks providing a wide variety of meal choices.
All entertainment in the Entertainment Tent will be free. The tent will feature a series of “Meet the Stars” events where performers will talk about their careers, singing, signing autographs, and more.
The following performances are scheduled:
- 9 a.m. Pledge to the Flag and National Anthem by former Miss Missouri Lori Bartlett
- 1 p.m. Meet the Stars: Peggy Lee Brennan – International performer, Actress from hits such as M*A*S*H, Toured with USO, Crowned Ms. Missouri and Miss Senior America
- 2 p.m. Meet the Stars: David Brooks – International entertainer, Amazing pianist with his show On Fire: the Jerry Lee Lewis Story and role as Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet, Music Director. Along with members of the band from the On Fire show and Riley Jenkins performing as Elvis in The Million Dollar Quartet show at Shepherd of the Hills.
- 3 p.m. Meet the Stars: Randy Plummer- Great Branson entertainer and owner of the former Plummer Family Country Music Show, currently performing at Shepherd of the Hills, Author of Snowdeer
- 4 - 6 p.m. Band “One More Dollar” performing Folk/Americana music
- 9:30 a.m. Pledge to the Flag and National Anthem and POW/MIA Service with Color Guard
- 11 a.m. Meet the Stars: Adrianna Fine – Entertainer at the Americana Theater in such shows as Awesome 80’s and Once Upon a Fairytale
- 12:30 p.m. Stars of the Hot Hits Theatre Branson
- 2 p.m. Michelle Deck, The ChamberSteamPop Artist
- 4 - 6 p.m. Nashville star Paul Winchester and the Dave Barton Band featuring Paul Giselle on fiddle
- 9 a.m. Pledge to the Flag and National Anthem by artist Ivie Blake
- 9:10 a.m. 212, an alternative/hard rock band
- 10:30 a.m. Harmony Trio
- 1 p.m. Premier Dance Academy
- 1:30 p.m. Phil Cavalier
- 2 - 4 p.m. Harvey Stone Band
