Free entertainment is part of the 50th Autumn Daze in downtown Branson Sept. 14-16.

The entertainment lineup for the 50th Autumn Daze in downtown Branson from Thursday, Sept. 14 to Saturday, Sept. 16, has been announced by the Downtown Branson Betterment Association.

Autumn Daze will take place in the parking lot behind Dick’s 5 & 10 in downtown Branson, on the corner Atlantic and Commercial streets. The festival will have more than 100 craft vendors featuring items from handmade jewelry and woodworking to soaps, lotions, toys, and tie-dye clothing. There will also be food trucks providing a wide variety of meal choices. 

