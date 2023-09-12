Quinton D Hinds Mugshot.jpg

A Branson man is accused of a sex crime against a child in 2022.

Quinton Hinds has been charged with one count of 1st Degree Sexual Abuse where the victim is less than 14 years of age. The class B felony would bring a sentence of five to 15 years in prison if convicted on the charge.

