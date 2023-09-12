A Branson man is accused of a sex crime against a child in 2022.
Quinton Hinds has been charged with one count of 1st Degree Sexual Abuse where the victim is less than 14 years of age. The class B felony would bring a sentence of five to 15 years in prison if convicted on the charge.
According to court documents, the victim disclosed to law enforcement on Oct.18, 2022 she had been sexually abused by Hinds on multiple occasions. She said the abuse took place from January through October 2022.
In a second interview on Oct. 21, 2022 with a forensic investigator, the victim was able to provide more detail to police about the alleged actions of Hinds.
Hinds was contacted by law enforcement on Oct. 26, 2022 and agreed to meet with investigators from the Taney County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 1, 2022, but he did not show up for the interview, evading law enforcement until his arrest in Aug. 2023.
He has been released on $25,000 bond pending a hearing on Oct. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.