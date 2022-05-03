A family of four is in temporary housing after a fire burned through their home April 27.
Branson Fire-Rescue responded to a call about a residential fire on Wednesday evening. Crews arrived to find flames coming through the roof in the back of the home, and a second alarm was called to request mutual aid from Western Taney County Fire Protection District in covering the Branson Fire crews on-site.
Firefighters were able to keep the flames contained to the kitchen and a part of the attic, although there is smoke damage throughout the rest of the home.
None of the family was home at the time of the fire, and firefighters were able to save some of the family’s pets. The family’s four dogs were not able to be saved.
Only one firefighter was injured, being bitten by one of the family’s cats he was saving from the blaze.
Investigators have not determined the source of the fire, but are continuing their investigation.
