Rockaway Beach AmVets Post 78 honored local veteran Larry Lewis on April 24.
AmVet Post 76 Commander Ponciano Garcia told Branson Tri-Lakes News the AmVets wanted to honor Lewis for his generous spirit.
“Larry is a great guy who is always lending a hand with projects to help our local veterans,” Garcia said. “He has been so generous and we wanted him to know how much we appreciate him.”
Lewis said it is about helping each other.
“You should always do the right thing and help where you can,” Lewis said. “We are a community of not just veterans, but of people.”
The appreciation dedication was a wonderful honor, Lewis said.
“It felt so good knowing I have had a chance to help,” Lewis said. “We should always build our communities up. I was happy with the event, but I do what I can do to help.”
For more information on the AmVet organization in Rockaway Beach visit the ‘AmVets POST 78’ Facebook page.
