Women across Taney County are going to have an opportunity to relive prom night.
The Mom Prom 2021, called “A Night to Glow,” will take place Oct. 16 between 6:30 and 9 p.m. at the Branson Event Center, located at 4230 Gretna Road. The event is a fundraiser to benefit the Crisis Center of Taney County.
“This organization is doing so much for our community and it’s time we jump on board and pour into them,” Brandi Ely with the Crisis Center of Taney County told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “What better way than a night out...especially when it’s women helping women.”
The prom will include live music, dancing, treats, drink tickets, special coffees, and giveaways. Those who purchase tickets before Oct.1, will have their names placed in a drawing to win a limo ride to the event.
The event is for women 18 years of age or older. You do not have to be a mom to attend. Tickets are $45 and are available at: simpletix.com/e/mom-prom-2021-a-night-to-glow-tickets-76307. More information can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.
The Crisis Center of Taney County works to stop domestic violence in the county and they provide residential and non-residential services to victims and survivors of domestic violence. The Crisis Center has a shelter which can house up to 40 women and children at one time.
The Center also provides a 24-hour crisis hotline; 24-hour shelter access; transitional housing; transportation; emergency financial assistance; food; clothing; and personal hygiene supplies.
You can find more information about the Crisis Center of Taney County on their website, taneycrisiscenter.org.
