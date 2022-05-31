The Missouri Public Service Commission announced on May 25, customers of Liberty Utilities in Stone and Taney counties will see an increase in their electric rates starting on June 1, 2022.
The tariffs going into effect were part of a March 9, 2022 decision by the Public Service Commission where four unanimous agreements were filed in the Liberty Electric rate case. Liberty will gain about $35.5 million in revenue annually from electric services.
The commission estimates a residential customer using 1,000 Kilowatt-hours of electricity will see an increase of about $10 per month. The customer charge of $13 will not be increased as part of the agreements.
The transition is part of an approved plan which will allow Liberty to charge electric rates differently depending on the time of day. “Off-peak hours” from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. will be at a lower rate than daytime hours under a plan scheduled to go into effect in October.
Residential and small-business customers will be given starting Oct. 15, 2022 the opportunity to use the time-of-use rate structure which could “give more control over their monthly electric bill.”
Liberty says they plan to do a “robust” information campaign to their customers before the change in rate structure.
In addition to the electric rate increase, the agreements will double the discount possible in the utility’s low-income pilot program. The discounts impact the high use heating months of December through February and cooling months of June through August. A “critical needs program” will also be established by Liberty and the funding for their low-income weatherization program will increase from $250,000 yearly to $550,000.
Anyone with concerns about the changes can contact the Missouri Public Service Commission at 573-751-9300, and reference case number ER-2021-0312.
