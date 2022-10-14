A contentious meeting between the Branson Board of Aldermen and the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau showed significant divisions between the two groups regarding the marketing and promotion of the city and region.
A special meeting was held at Branson City Hall on Monday, Oct. 10, for a “discussion regarding the negotiation of the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc. contract for tourism and marketing services.”
Jason Outman, President and CEO of the Chamber and CVB, made a presentation to the board regarding the marketing for the campaign titled “Your Vacation Needs Branson.” The body of text for each digital ad contained only one reference to Ozark Mountain Christmas, such as saying your vacation would “fa-la-la-la love an Ozark Mountain Christmas in Branson.”
Social media marketing also included individual references to Ozark Mountain Christmas similar to the lines used in the digital ad copy.
The actual 30 second commercials were not shown to the aldermen.
Outman said he was excited with the direction of the marketing.
After Milton opened the meeting to public comment, local businessman Michael London, publisher of the Branson Update Magazine, spoke to the aldermen and expressed his concern the chamber had not really sought community input before approval of the creative was made, the system is designed to exclude community input, and no chamber members attended meetings of the OMC committee.
“No one was allowed to make any comments at all from the general public,” London said. “Then before anyone was able to make a comment, the creative was voted upon by the MOC (Marketing Oversight Committee) and approved as is. Then, for the very first time, after it was already approved, the members of the community who were at the meeting or online were able to give their opinion or comment.”
London said he feels the advertising doesn’t represent what is on the stages of shows during the Christmas performance season.
Milton challenged Outman about the board’s resolution from Oct. 2021 calling for Ozark Mountain Christmas to be prominently promoted across the community. He asked for Outman’s view of the aldermen’s resolution.
“For me, a resolution is essentially a local resolution recognizing an occurrence like when you guys do a resolution for Shoji,” Outman said. “It’s honoring something that has happened or something that is occurring. In this case, it’s the honoring of a Christmas season locally.”
Outman said the CVB meets monthly with the MOC to review the marketing plan, advertising spending, and digital messaging, and he feels it’s unfair for the organization to be criticized when they are meeting with the MOC.
“I am not here to argue and this will be the last thing I will say and then we need to talk about this contract,” Outman said. “I disagree with this man who continues to belittle this organization. If he wants the power and you guys believe we are not doing it right, please give Michael London the $3 million you can’t pay him with to market this city the way he would like it to be done. Because everything we do, everything we can show you, sales tax is up, tourism tax is up, visitation is flat over 21, that’s the one thing I’m disappointed in, website visitations are up, the theaters are up 9% in tax collections.
“We just learned today, the PR firm that you don’t even pay for, it’s paid for by the TCED, has booked 60 shows with major networks in major markets to help promote the show community. Normally, it’s 12. 60. So this continued discussion is unwarranted. We are here tonight to talk about the future, do we continue with this contract, and we just have some clarifying questions. All I wanted to know, and it didn’t need to be done in this setting, what I wanted to could you please clarify for us what the term ‘city’ means. Does it mean you don’t want us to market Silver Dollar City? Does it mean you don’t want us to market Shepherd of the Hills because they reside outside the city limits? We just had some clarifying questions before we signed it, and now here we are with people being invited to sit here and belittle our organization when we’ve done nothing but grow tourism even well before I got here.”
Milton then suspended public comment in the meeting and said the rest of the meeting would focus on the contract. He told Outman it was clear the city had a desire to have Ozark Mountain Christmas prominently part of the advertising, and he wanted to see where miscommunication took place.
“I think the miscommunication is how resolutions are looked at,” Outman said. “I don’t think there was any sense in our office, there really wasn’t much of a discussion with the MOC, that because this resolution was made it had to be added into the creative.”
Alderman Clay Cooper said the resolution was clear it was important to the board.
“Alderman Cooper, what I’m saying is that in the world of destination marketing, a resolution is usually a local statement,” Outman said. “It’s not something you usually put out and broadcast across the national community and I think that’s why the marketing individuals did not look at it as something that had to be added to the creative.”
Milton said he felt it was clear the board wanted Ozark Mountain Christmas prominently displayed.
“It did feel like the board said ‘this is our desire’ and the response back was ‘well, we really don’t care, we’re going to keep doing what we’re doing’ is how it felt,” Milton said. “So there is a place in the contract I’d like to add that the CVB will be contractually obligated to market it.”
“And we have no problem doing it,” Outman replied. “We added it to the Christmas creative this year.”
“It wasn’t prominently marketed,” Milton said. “I went to the website, I’ve been on the website, there’s four or five places Ozark Mountain Christmas is mentioned in the body of a paragraph. There’s no heading, there’s no flash, there’s no Ozark Mountain Christmas ‘come look at me’. It’s mentioned a few times. It didn’t feel good to the board.”
“We’ll get with the Marketing Oversight Committee and have that plan ready for next year,” Outman said.
Other questions from Outman focused on making a longer term agreement with the city for planning purposes; a definitive point of contact for the city’s interests; and issues related to the rollover amount from the city.
Alderman Marshall Howden reiterated his concerns the citizens of Branson are not being represented in the marketing process. He said Branson is a “conservative city” which promotes items like faith, family, and flag and those themes don’t appear to be anywhere in the marketing.
“All I’m trying to get is are we on the same page with this?” Howden said. “If we’re not on the same page, I don’t know how we move forward.”
“When we look where we’re currently at, we have the marketing campaign of ‘Your Vacation Needs Branson,’” Outman said. “Within that campaign we promote family fun, outdoor recreation, and then live entertainment. That is the approved upon campaign we are currently operating off of. If that doesn’t fulfill what you’re seeking, then I guess I would stand with you and say I don’t know where we go then.”
Cooper said what he thought Howden was saying is the core values of Branson are related to faith, family, and flag, and the board wants to make sure the message is in the marketing. He said London brought up a good point: there was nothing in the marketing showing Branson is faith driven and the reason for the Christmas season is the birth of Christ, and the reason is celebrated in Branson. He said he heard from citizens who shared his concerns.
Alderman Ralph LeBlanc said the Board is the Chamber’s customer, and asked who in the Chamber’s organization is the voice of the board as a customer in the marketing.
“We’re hiring you to do [marketing] for us, and we’re screaming to you ‘here’s what we want,” LeBlanc said. “I think you get the pulse of what this board and this community represents. That’s what we want. It’s not about us dictating. We don’t want to dictate, we want you to be creative with your voice. We’re your customer, here’s what we want. Any other company went to you and said ‘this is what I want to promote,’ you’re going to do it for them.”
Outman said when he started with the Chamber, the money was one pool with the TCED and the city, and now it feels things are segregating, and there’s no way to serve two organizations if they conflict. Milton had previously agreed Outman can’t “serve two masters.”
“We want everybody to be successful,” Outman said.
Howden challenged Outman on what he felt the city was saying which was in direct conflict with the proposals of the Chamber or TCED.
“I’m hearing what you’re saying about faith, family, fun, flag, foliage,” Outman said. “We’ve had those discussions on the marketing side and does that resonate with all our visitors? That’s what we have to determine. I understand the public, but the public isn’t the visitors. Are we going to alienate visitors? We’re trying to grow a base, and if we’re putting out a specific image that certain visitors don’t like, are we just saying we don’t want them here? That’s why you focus more on product based marketing so people understand what your destination has to offer. In that, being the family fun with the amusements and the attractions, live entertainment with the shows, and then outdoor recreation with the lakes and mountain biking we now have. You show them what they want to see and do at a vacation spot, and not what the belief of a city is. That’s typically how you fall in line with destination marketing.”
Outman added you can make customized messages, like the Chamber recently did at a convention of religious organizations where the city’s faith foundation was a selling point.
Cooper said the city’s values are something visitors tell him are a draw and something which shouldn’t be ignored.
“I’m not saying shy away from it,” Outman said. “What I’m saying is when you want to be an all-inclusive destination, are you saying we shouldn’t be? That we should only focus on the people who want to come here for that reason? It’s OK to answer honestly.”
“I think there’s nothing wrong with having [faith, family, flag] on every headline,” Cooper said.
“So then alienate those who don’t want to come here for that reason?” Outman said. “I was hired to grow visitation. Visitation is for people who want to come here to spend money, not come here just for faith, family, fun, flag, foliage.”
“I think promoting gay pride month was a stretch,” Cooper said.
“For you,” Outman said. “I’m a born-again Christian and I was OK because it’s my job.”
“That’s not our core values though,” Cooper said.
“And what did I tell you, Alderman?” Outman said. “I told you that we wouldn’t do it because it wasn’t a part of the marketing plan. If you’re gonna call me out, make sure you do the whole statement, because I did say we wouldn’t do it again if it wasn’t part of the marketing plan.”
“This comes back to what I said,” Cooper said. “We want to head this off before it happens.”
“Which is why we have agreed with the MOC when we put together our marketing plan it would be agreed upon by all,” Outman said.
Howden then said Branson has always been welcoming to all, but he feels the citizens want Branson to be different than other places.
“What if your survey said a casino would be great here and a casino would send tax revenue through the roof?” Howden said. “Would we just say ‘aw, citizens, you guys don’t know, it’s about the visitors and being more inclusive. There are values that are not really controversial, it’s not like half the town feels one way and half feels the other way. They’re pretty concrete on what this community is.”
“I could debate that,” Outman said. “I have a lot of conversations with this community that don’t believe in what you’re saying.”
Cooper tried to make another statement, when Outman interrupted and asked the mayor if they were done with the contract discussion.
“We may be done with this discussion, but I think it’s raised a lot of other questions,” Milton said. “You brought up a great point if there’s a difference between the MOC and the board.”
Milton challenged Outman to stop saying in TCED meetings the comments being given to the Chamber are from the board and not just the mayor.
“Please stop saying Larry Milton said this, and Larry Milton said that,” Milton said. “I wanted you to hear this isn’t coming from Larry Milton. Are you hearing with your own ears? When I say the board says these things, and you translate it that Larry Milton wants to do this, it’s not fair. Change and say ‘Larry’s not the only crazy one, hell, the whole board is crazy.’”
Outman said while it may not seem like it, the board and the Chamber have a shared vision of driving visitation to the city, and Milton said there needs to be further meetings between the board and the TCED.
