The Taney County Commission is looking at the county assessor’s budget after projections from the county auditor make it appear after the Taney County Assessor hired two new employees, she will not be able to pay all her employees through the end of 2022.
Auditor David Clark told the commission at their Oct. 18 meeting, his current projections showing 12 employees of the assessor’s office, plus the Assessor Susan Chapman, will result in having only hundreds of dollars left in Auditor’s account in December 2022.
“As requested, I did some projections or estimated numbers of the assessor’s budget,” Clark told the commission. “In my projections or estimates, I took into account the current employees the assessor office has looking at expenditures through the rest of this year and next year.
“With my projections and estimates, at the time or close to December 2022, totaled with 13 people including the assessor, that funds are going to be going down to around hundreds of dollars.”
Clark said that payroll and other expenditures were based on a 2% cost of living adjustment and a 5% increase in medical insurance. He noted that the previous year’s increase for insurance was 5%, but projections he has been given for the upcoming year would be 10%, but added that the county currently is accepting bids to try and lower the insurance costs.
He said that an extra employee would be $1,040 each pay period, with medical/dental/life benefits for the employee would be around $1,578 a pay period.v
“If [the assessor’s] fund is being lowered to hundreds of dollars in December, and again these are projections,” Clark said. “With full-time workers working full-time, I don’t see how there will be funds for another full time position.”
The assessor has hired two employees, one having already started, and a second starting on Oct. 19.
Commissioner Brandon Williams challenged Chapman’s hiring of the two new employees. He asked Clark about a request from the assessor in August inquiring about two new positions.
“Back in August I was asked by the assessor if she had the funds to hire two additional people,” Clark said. “At the time I drew up some numbers, and it was that she was going to be out of her reserve of over $100,000, and you can only go out of your reserve $100,000 so many times. I specified there would not be funds available to hire an additional two full-time that I could see in my projections at that time.”
Clark said that when he did the numbers a second time for the meeting with the commission and auditor, his projections remained the same. He added the additional employees would impact LAGERS and Social Security costs.
Commissioner Sheila Wyatt clarified with Chapman that she would have 14 employees in her office when traditionally they have had 13 employees.
“We don’t seem to have the appraiser staff that we had in the past,” Chapman said. “The difficulty is finding anyone who is going to be here to work. I’m running into problems where people who were sick and were out a month. I recently had two employees gone a month (each).
“The way we were running the appraiser staff, they’re saying they want to out [with] two of them because it’s too dangerous to go out as one. So I have to put two people in a vehicle.”
Chapman then suggested charging a fee for commercial real estate entities to use BEACON, the county’s online property record system.
Commissioners then asked how much was in the assessor’s account in January 2021, and was told by Clark the total was just over $380,000.
Williams then returned to the employee total for the office.
“You may not have enough in your budget to have 14 employees plus yourself next year,” Williams said. “Historically there’s always been 12 or 13?”
“Historically there’s been 13,” Chapman said.
“The concern brought to the commission was continuing on now, somebody left, you took the monies from that individual and gave raises to everybody,” Williams said.
Chapman said they cut the personal property tax department to three total people with one who also does real estate who can fill in with personal property tax. She said that to get appraisers she had to give raises because she could not get qualified candidates for positions at $12 an hour.
“The minute we went to $13, then we started getting some qualified people,” Chapman said.
Chapman said her two newest hires are making $13 an hour.
She noted that expenses this year were higher because they began using tablets, which won’t be an expense next year.
Williams returned to Clark’s projections for 2022, which showed December 2022’s beginning amount for the assessor’s fund at $85.99.
“Somebody left, and their salary was distributed as raises to everybody else, which you can do because it was in the budget for this year,” Williams said. “You replaced that person and added a new one. Our concern is next year you may have to let one of those people go.”
Chapman acknowledged the commissioner’s concern.
“I know what you’re saying, but you’ve seen my department and how long people stay,” Chapman said. “I’m still trying to get a good crew to stay.”
Wyatt said her concern was Clark estimated his numbers on 12 employees and one employer, and if the county is able to give raises to employees of more than 2% for a cost of living adjustment, if employees of the assessor’s office would get those raises.
“No,” Chapman said.
Chapman then told the commission she previously spoke to the auditor about four people and the auditor told her that she could hire two people.
“This is just one person over what I had,” Chapman said.
Williams returned to his point that the auditor told Chapman in August about the situation.
“In August is when you asked and he told you no, the money wouldn’t be there to [hire people,]” Williams said. “We just want it known that it is our understanding you were told ‘no, you can’t do it,’ it was done, and you will have the final decision who could be let go.”
Chapman then claimed she was never told no, that she was told she couldn’t do four, she could do two.
Wyatt then said she talked to Chapman when the assessor had spread out the salary of a departed employee as raises to current employees about needing to replace the departed employee.
“At that time I asked ‘aren’t you going to need to replace them?’ and you said no,” Wyatt said. “You explained you would not need that person.”
“Not in that department, and also I didn’t want to lose the people I had,” Chapman said. “The people I took from other places were getting $16 an hour.”
Wyatt then repeated that she was told she wouldn’t need that person, and now she has replaced that person and added another person. When Chapman said she told Wyatt she didn’t need a personal property person, and Wyatt said that’s not what was said.
“I understand you’ve been here just over a year, but we’ve got to be responsible with the dollars, and help the budget as a whole,” Wyatt said.
When a Branson Tri-Lakes News reporter tried to speak with Assessor Chapman after the meeting for clarification on statements she made to the commission, she replied that she was unable to speak to the reporter at that time. When she was asked when would be a good time for her to speak with the reporter about the issues raised in the meeting, Chapman said she likely wouldn’t be able to answer the reporter’s questions until mid-November because of previously scheduled personal time away from the office.
