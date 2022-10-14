An American hero who had been missing in action for 79 years is coming home.
Staff Sgt. Moses Frank Tate, who was 23-years-old when he went missing in 1943 while searching with the 415th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 98th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 9th Air Force, during World War II, was identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency during analysis of remains buried near Ploiesti, Romania.
“I grew up hearing about my Uncle Moses, but never dreamed in my lifetime that he would be located!” Geneva Janovsky of Branson said in a statement.
The family was notified on May 4, 2022 by the military when they contacted Janovsky’s sister, Peggy Crider. The DNA match was discovered after a number of Tate’s relatives donated samples for testing including: sisters Thelma L. Prudhomme and Lola M. Tate, paternal nephew Dennis W. Tate, and maternal nieces Cynthia A. Murphy and Pamela M. Prudhomme.
Tate disappeared while carrying out a mission during Operation Tidal Wave. According to documents provided by the military, in January 1943 the operation was launched with a goal of destroying German military, industrial, and economic targets.
On August 1, 1943, SSG Tate and his team approached the oil refineries near Ploiesti and encountered unexpected German forces defending the city and refineries. The German military opened smoke pots and put oil tanks on fire, causing dense black smoke to fill the sky and blind the bombers. While Allied forces were successful in the overall mission, SSG Tate’s plane went down during the ensuing battle.
Romanian citizens took the bodies of USAAF Airmen who perished in the battle and buried them in the Bolovan Cemetery in Ploiesti.
In 2013, a team of historians and anthropologists with the joint POW/MIA Accounting Command began work on identifying the unknown soldiers recovered from Romania. In 2016, a historian began work on identifying remains of unknowns believed to be connected with Operation Tidal Wave.
Remains were taken to a base in Nebraska where DNA evidence was able to confirm the identity of SSG Tate. The military reached out to the family with the news of the identification and provided them with a detailed report on SSG Tate’s journey home, including forensic reports and photos.
“It will be a blessing to finally put my Uncle Moses to rest with the honor he deserves and surrounded by his family,” Janovsky said. “We give thanks to the U.S. Army Air Force, the Veteran and Military Coalition of the Ozarks, and all involved that make this emotional event take place.”
SSG Tate will be brought to Branson for a funeral with full military honors on Oct. 27, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church. Following the service. The Patriot Guard will escort him to the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield for burial with full military honors.
