Branson first responders gained new equipment thanks to grants from the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
Governor Mike Parson announced the 428 grants given statewide totalling over $6.3 million for law enforcement, fire departments, and EMT services. The grant money came from federal ARPA funds.
“Meeting with first responders and traveling to disaster scenes across the state, we know how essential it is that these devoted public servants have the essential equipment and training they need to do their jobs,” Governor Parson said. “These grants mean law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel will be better equipped in performing their lifesaving work and protecting the public.”
Branson Fire and Rescue received over $17,400 from DPS which Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin said would be used to upgrade communications equipment.
“The ARPA project for the fire department is to improve our radio communications program,” Martin said. “This will replace all of our fire pagers, and add new portable and mobile radios. The radio communications system requires constant maintenance and replacement of equipment like the fire pagers, most are 20-25 years old. These pagers and radios are what alert the firefighters to emergency fire-rescue incidents and provide interoperable radio communications with area and state-wide public safety partners.”
The Branson Police Department received $20,000 from DPS, which requires a 50% cash match by the city, which Police Chief Eric Schmitt told the Branson Tri-Lakes News would be used for a police drone. The department’s 2023 budget allotted $45,000 for a purchase of an “unmanned aerial vehicle” at a total cost of $65,000. (The grant would cover the difference between budget and purchase cost.)
The chief presented the ordinance approving the grant receipt and distribution toward the drone at the Board of Aldermen’s Tuesday, March 28 meeting, receiving unanimous aldermen support.
