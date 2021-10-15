An Arizona man is in the Taney County Jail facing a potential life sentence after being arrested Sept. 28 for a May incident involving Hollister police officers.
Jonathan Guerrero,33, of Tucson, AZ, is facing a count of First Degree Assault on a Special Victim, a class A felony where upon conviction could bring a sentence of 10 years to life. He is also charged with six counts of Resisting Arrest/Detention/Stop by Fleeing while creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person, class E felonies, which could bring up to four years in prison.
According to court documents, a Hollister police officer responded May 21, 2021 to a report a driver was speeding up and down South Maple Street. Hollister dispatch told the officer while he was en route the vehicle was a “grey in color Cadillac Escalade” and provided the vehicle’s license plate.
When the officer arrived at 2499 Maple Street, he found a vehicle matching the description and license plate parked in front of the residence. The officer spoke with a neighbor who said the vehicle belonged to Jonathan Guerrero.
The officer approached the home and knocked on the door. Guerrero asked who was at the door and the officer identified himself. The officer began to ask Guerrero about his identity and about the car, when Guerrero’s mother arrived at the home with Guerrero’s stepfather.
The officer states in the probable cause statement Guerrero’s mother “immediately began yelling at me demanding to know why I was at the residence.” The officer said he attempted to “deescalate her” by explaining to her and Guerrero he wasn’t going to issue citations for speeding since he didn’t see the incident, but cautioned Guerrero would need to obey the city’s speed limits.
The officer asked Guerrero for his driver’s license and was provided a photocopy. When the officer checked with Hollister Dispatch, he was informed Guerrero’s stepfather had an active Ex Parte order against him. The officer returned to Guerrero and explained the order was in place, and because his stepfather was at the residence, Guerrero would need to leave.
Guerrero became upset and began yelling at the stepfather who was sitting in a vehicle, claiming he knew nothing about the Ex Parte. The officer on scene checked with Dispatch and discovered Guerrero had not been served with the Ex Parte order, and a second officer was sent to the location “in case the situation got out of control.”
A detective arrived and explained the Ex Parte to Guerrero, including that he had a court date in five days to contest the order. Guerrero then collected some items while the detective was present and left the home in his vehicle. The detective then left the scene.
Guerrero had trouble starting the vehicle and then told the remaining officer his vehicle was out of gas. He offered the officer $20 and a gas can to get him gas so he could leave the scene. The officer called a nearby School Resource Officer (SRO) to assist, and the SRO went to a nearby gas station to obtain the fuel for Guerrero.
Once the vehicle was fueled, Guerrero started the vehicle and began driving “at a high rate of speed” on Maple Street toward Cedar Hills Estate. After turning around, Guerrero then drove toward the two officers, again described in court papers as “at a high rate of speed.” The officers believed Guerrero was not slowing for a stop sign at their location, so the SRO activated his vehicle’s lights, and Guerrero stopped near the officers.
The SRO told Guerrero several students from the school he served lived in the neighborhood, and he would have to drive away calmly or they would place him under arrest. Guerrero began to argue with the officer about being forced to leave his home, and the SRO again explained Guerrero could drive away calmly or face arrest.
The officer’s report states Guerrero put the car’s transmission in park, which the officer felt indicated he was not going to leave the scene. The SRO reached into the vehicle to attempt to take Guerrero into custody. Guerrero then put the vehicle into drive and drove north on Maple Street at high speed, nearly running over the officer’s foot and almost dragging the officer in his departure.
The two officers began pursuit of Guerrero, but they lost sight of Guerrero’s vehicle at Maple Street and Business 65. The officers split, one going east and one going west, and Guerrero’s vehicle was then spotted by one of the officers turning left at Business 65 and Opportunity Ave., heading toward the onramp for U.S. 65.
The officer then saw Guerrero’s vehicle drive through a red light at the 65 interchange and enter Highway 65 North. As the pursuit continued, Guerrero is alleged to have driven on the shoulder of the road, then forced his vehicle between two others, nearly causing an accident. The officer caught Guerrero’s car as it “continued to wave in and out of lanes of traffic.” When the officer caught up to Guerrero, he slowed from 90 m.p.h. to about 50 m.p.h. before taking the Branson Landing exit from U.S. 65.
Guerrero then began driving toward downtown Branson, so the officer broke off pursuit “for public safety concerns,” turning off his lights and siren and traveling a different route to return to Hollister. The officer stated he felt Guerrero could have “caused serious physical injury or death of a non-involved citizen” with his driving during the pursuit in his “attempt to evade law enforcement.”
According to Missouri Casenet, Guerrero then failed to appear for a scheduled court appearance on August 10, 2021, and a warrant for his arrest was issued for failure to appear. He was caught on Sept. 28 and brought to the Taney County Jail, held without bond.
At a bond reduction hearing on Oct. 5. Guerrero, who was taking part in the hearing via video link, was reported to have gotten “angry” in the middle of the hearing and announced he would “just sit in jail and he doesn’t want a bond, and he doesn’t want an attorney, and he just wants to sit in jail.” Guerrero then hung up the phone while the court was asking questions.
The court ordered him to remain held without bond pending a Faretta Hearing on Nov. 1. A Faretta Hearing determines if a defendant is refusing to accept a public defender, and is exercising their rights under the Sixth Amendment to defend themselves in court.
