The Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District has hired a man who has been a leader with the Springfield Cardinals, Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf, and the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB to be their first Executive Director.
Kirk Elmquist comes to the TCED after most recently working as the Vice President of Business Development for HHM Facility Management in Branson.
“It’s a very exciting opportunity to grow this region and get everybody to the table to work together,” Elmquist told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I’ve been down here for years. With the Cardinals I’d bring guys down here, John Q. Hammons Chateau on the Lake when I worked for the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame and the Price Cutter Charity Championship, and the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. And we vacation down here. We go to dinner, go to shows as a family. I have a ton of people who come here from the East Coast and they always want to see what’s going on down here.”
Elmquist pointed out this is not the first time he’d taken a newly created position and had to define the position for an organization.
“I was the first Associate Executive Director of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame,” Elmquist said. “I was the first Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Springfield Cardinals. I was the first tournament director for the Legends of Golf. I feel like I’ve been trained up over the years to handle some of the things which are necessary for leadership.”
Elmquist is aware of tensions between the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB and the Branson Board of Aldermen, and believes the role of the TCED is to listen and advise.
“I think we’re listeners who serve as an advisory and accountability role,” Elmquist said. “We have to focus on compromise and collaboration.”
He said there are incredible opportunities ahead for the TCED.
“There’s so many lanes for tourism around here and I want to make sure all of these avenues are heard,” Elmquist said.
He also sees multiple growth possibilities for Branson and the region.
“When you look at live entertainment, there’s opportunities there for growth,” Elmquist said. “Music brings us all together and that’s a big thing. I know golf, not just the investment that Johnny Morris has put in, but the other five golf courses in Branson. Rick Huffman, when you look at Branson Hills and the recognition they’ve received, it’s a big mover.”
Elmquist said he can’t really narrow down a top five list of growth areas for the region because there is just too much diversity in what the Ozarks has to offer visitors.
“We always want to know how to enhance the visitor’s experience,” Elmquist said.
He said one of his goals is to help keep voters informed about the tax which supports the TCED, and explaining to them how the tax money raised helps bring visitors into the region to support our local economy.
Residents can find more information on the TCED by visiting blatced.com.
