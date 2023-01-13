A local political candidate who lost in the November election is using the closure of her campaign to try to raise awareness of a charity need in the area.
Ginger Kissee Witty, who lost to Rep. Brian Seitz in the race for the 156th State House seat, announced she gave the rest of her campaign fund to the Senior Age Meals on Wheels Branson program.
“As I noticed the steep increase in food prices, I began to worry about how our seniors living on fixed incomes were going to be able to afford decent meals,” Witty said in a statement. “I volunteer at the Senior Center meal program each week so I talked to Lisa Arnold, director of Senior Age Branson. Lisa explained hot meals are served each weekday at the center as well as the meals delivered to seniors who are homebound have a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal. However, some seniors aged 60 and over are unable to pay and no senior is ever turned away due to inability to pay.”
The just under $255 donated by Witty may not seem like much financially, but she hopes the gesture might spur others to give to the charity, as the early months of the year can be hard on charitable organizations.
Seniors over age 60 who would like to learn more about the Senior Age Meal Program, or if you would like to make a donation, can contact Lisa at 417-335-4801 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
