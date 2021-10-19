A project first discussed during the Clinton administration to replace a low-water bridge which would get swamped after a few inches of rain ended Monday, October 18, with a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open its replacement.
U.S. Rep. Billy Long joined Taney County Commissioners Mike Scofield and Sheila Wyatt, Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels, Road and Bridge Administrator Devin Huff and other dignitaries in the opening of the Round Mountain bridge.
“I’ve been down in this area before with the other low-water bridge where we’ve had issues,” Rep. Long told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We came over [the old bridge], and it was at least a properly constructed bridge, but it was way out of date and couldn’t handle the water or traffic. With the federal funds we had to fight for, and I’m always fighting for these projects for these smaller areas, it comes through MoDOT and a project like this I’m thrilled to have for the community.”
Taney County Commissioners finally approved a bridge replacement project in February 2019 with a cost of $1.7 million.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, the old bridge would flood after most rains, causing residents who lived on the east side of Bull Creek to take a detour through Christian County to find a crossing back into Taney County.
“The final cost was around $1.6 million, maybe a little less,” Huff told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We had some change orders that allowed us to reduce the overall cost.”
Huff said the design of the bridge approved by the commission should prevent water from overflowing the road.
“We shouldn’t have to worry about it, but who knows with the amount of rainfall we get these days,” Huff said. “[Water] should not over-top it, but if it does, it’ll only be for a moment. I don’t foresee it over-topping it but it’s hard to predict mother nature.”
Huff also said the design chosen by the Commission was better for traffic flow.
“The old bridge, and the first proposed option, both had a 90 degree corner at each end,” Huff said. “This has a better approach. It’s longer, but it has better alignment, and a better angle for the water to hit it.”
Commissioner Sheila Wyatt told Branson Tri-Lakes News the residents around the bridge were thrilled to see the completion of the project.
“Many of the neighbors would come by the [Commission’s] office and tell us how pleased they were by the project,” Wyatt said. “The wait was worth it.”
While the bridge on Round Mountain Road to go over Bull Creek is done, there is still construction work that will take place in that area to help control flood water.
“The county is going to put box culverts on Goodnight Hollow Road that should raise the road bed about six inches,” Huff said. “That should help with flooding over that road.”
