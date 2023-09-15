Friday, Sept. 1, was a bittersweet day for the Branson Fire Department as they honored one of their own on his last day of service.
Branson Fire Rescue Engineer Darryll Hembree ended a 25-year career with the department with a special ceremony at Fire Station 2. Hembree began as a volunteer firefighter before he earned a full-time position in September 1998. He was promoted to Engineer, meaning he was responsible for driving, pumping, and operation of fire apparatus.
“Darryll is one of the many great examples of our firefighters who are ‘fully involved’ in their work at the fire department, in the community they serve, and with their family,” Fire Chief Ted Martin told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “One example is his development and leadership of our Every Firefighter Offering Relief Together (EFFORT) program that helps provide emergency funding for public safety personnel and community members affected by some critical need that contributes to financial challenges.”
The retirement ceremony featured Hembree ringing the fire service bell to signify concluding his service to the city and the department. His Captain, Doug Orle, presented Hembree with his fire helmet. Hembree was also given a plaque to commemorate his 25 years of service, and a flag that was flown at the fire station on the day of his retirement.
The plaque, along with a fire axe, were presented by the Shop Steward for Branson Firefighters Local 152, Jason Bruck.
Following the ceremony, his fellow firefighters gave him one last ride to his home in a fire truck.
