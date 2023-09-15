Friday, Sept. 1, was a bittersweet day for the Branson Fire Department as they honored one of their own on his last day of service.

Branson Fire Rescue Engineer Darryll Hembree ended a 25-year career with the department with a special ceremony at Fire Station 2. Hembree began as a volunteer firefighter before he earned a full-time position in September 1998. He was promoted to Engineer, meaning he was responsible for driving, pumping, and operation of fire apparatus.

