A senior at Branson High School has been commended for his academic promise by the National Merit Scholarship organization.
Rhett Garner has been named a “Commended Student” in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program according to a press release.
“BHS is extremely proud of Rhett and his academic success,” says Dr. Jack Harris, principal at Branson High School. “Not only does Rhett go above and beyond in the classroom, he serves as our student council president. We are grateful for his servant leadership and positive impact on our school.”
The commended students, about 34,000 nationally, end their quest for a National Merit Scholarship before the semi-final round, but are being cited by the organization for their “exceptional academic promise.” The students who are commended are among the top 50,000 nationwide who entered the 2022 competition through the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” an National Merit Scholarship spokesperson said in a press statement. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”
