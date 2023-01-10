A Rockaway Beach man is in state prison following his guilty plea to a child sex crime charge in Stone County.
Todd Curtis Rollins, 38, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Jan. 3, to a single count of Second Degree Child Molestation with a victim under 12 years of age. The guilty plea is part of an agreement with Stone County Prosecutor Matt Selby.
Court documents from Stone County show Rollins was arrested following a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation into allegations he had been molesting an underage girl for around two years.
An MSHP investigator attended a forensic interview of the victim where she stated the abuse started at an apartment in Reeds Spring where she lived with her mother. Rollins began molesting the victim and telling her if she told anyone about it “she would get in trouble.”
She said the abuse continued as they moved to Kimberling City, Branson, and Kirbyville, and the abuse happened “almost every day.” She even described Rollins elevating the level of abuse on her birthday, stopping only when guests arrived for the victim’s birthday party.
Rollins admitted during an interview with law enforcement he had engaged in sexual activity with the child, but claimed all the incidents took place in Taney County and not Stone County.
Judge David Cole sentenced Rollins to 15 years, the maximum for a Class B felony.
While the Stone County case is closed, Rollins is still facing charges in a separate Taney County case related to sexually assaulting a child at gunpoint.
According to court documents from Taney County, Rollins is charged with two counts of Forcible Sodomy with a Deadly Weapon or Serious Physical Injury. The charges are Class A felonies which could have Rollins sentenced to life in prison upon conviction.
The victim said Rollins provided him with marijuana starting at 7 years old, and the sexual assaults began when he was 9 years old. When the victim was 12 years old, he says Rollins pointed a gun at him and forced him to engage in certain behavior. When the victim was 13 years old, he said he threatened Rollins with a gun and the abuse ended.
Rollins is being represented by Attorney Reidar Hammond of Springfield, and scheduled to appear in Taney County court for a disposition hearing on March 3.
