Sloppy, wet kisses are back at Cox Medical Center Branson.
The medical center announced the return of their two pet therapy dogs after two years away because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Choppy and Molly returned for a “sniff around” this week before their return to duty helping patients and staff of the facility.
“We are so thrilled to have pet therapy back for our patients,” Stacey Ferrell, Patient Experience Consultant at Cox Branson, said in a statement. “Pets at the bedside can reduce anxiety and stress, isolation, and loneliness, all while improving mood. They offer a welcome distraction and can actually assist patients in their healing process.”
Choppy and Molly are a pair of golden retrievers who will visit rooms, greet guests in patient waiting areas, and provide snuggle time for any staff who might be overwhelmed during the day.
“Dogs just know when you need some company,” a patient at the Outpatient Center said after visiting with Choppy. “I think they might be the best medicine of all.”
Staff were so happy to see the return of the canine joy-givers they stopped their rounds for a quick snuggle and smooch.
“I needed these puppy kisses today!” Surgical Services staffer Danna Edgeworth said after her visit with the dynamic duo.
