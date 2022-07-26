Branson’s House of Hope announced they are halfway toward a new goal to put a City-mandated sprinkler system inside their warming center.
The organization announced on social media they have topped $30,000 of a $60,000 goal to have the sprinkler system installed in the second floor area used as the warming center. The sprinkler system is one of several upgrades which will be required before the center can open up to help homeless people in the Branson area this winter.
The organization said a donor walked into their facility, during the July 16 weekend, with a $10,000 check designated for the fundraising effort.
The fundraising campaign restarted after House of Hope director Tracy Banks had shut it down for a few days after struggling with issues related to city building codes.
“As I fought the fight for the warming center, I found myself exhausted and tired,” Banks wrote on Facebook. “One very wise man said ‘Tracy, you have to give it to the Lord’ and for the first time I knew he was right. I decided if it came back around and God wanted me to do it He would make it happen. If He didn’t, maybe that looked like I could walk along with someone else and help them. Guess what? It’s go time. Let’s make it rain!”
Branson Alderman Marshall Howden, who has been a long-time supporter of House of Hope, told Branson Tri-Lakes News he was pleased to see the way city staff worked with the charity to line out a path to remain open.
“From the beginning of the process to try to assist House of Hope in staying open we have faced obstacles, and yet I have never given up trying to help them,” Howden said. “The team at House of Hope felt they would never be allowed to move forward because there would always be a new objection raised from city staff. And yet by working with our directors, namely Fire Chief Ted Martin, we were able to form a trust again between this non-profit and the city officials. I am thrilled the team is marching forward with making the improvements needed to get the warming center open for this winter and the outpouring of support in the tens of thousands of dollars at this point has been overwhelming.”
To help the fundraising campaign to install a sprinkler system at House of Hope, visit their website houseofhopebranson.org or their Facebook page.
