August is Taney County’s November.
The Taney County Clerk’s office confirmed to the Branson Tri-Lakes News no Democrats filed for any county office up for election in 2022. This means the August Republican primaries will determine who will likely serve in those positions starting in 2023.
In addition to the lack of Democratic Party candidates, most races only have the incumbent filing to run, meaning unless someone mounts a massive write-in campaign, they will be returning for another term in office.
Running unopposed are Circuit Clerk Amy Strahan, Recorder of Deeds Jody Stahl, County Auditor David Clark, County Collector Mona Cope, and Prosecuting Attorney William “Dub” Duston. Associate Circuit Judge for District 2, Eric Eighmy, is also running unopposed.
Two races have only two candidates.
The County Clerk race will have Shanna Tilley facing off with Stephanie Spencer. Current Taney County Clerk Donna Neeley did not seek re-election.
A close to the deadline entry filed by Branson attorney Anna Morrissey will have her running against current Associate Circuit Judge, Division 1, Tiffany Yarnell. Morrissey ran in 2018 for Circuit Judge against Jeff Merrell, but lost 54-46%.
The most wide-open race is to replace Mike Scofield as Presiding Commissioner. Scofield announced earlier this year that he would not be seeking another term.
Four men have filed to replace Scofield: Nick Plummer, Ken Roten, W. Alex McAuley, and Noah Prahlow. Roten ran against Scofield in 2018 for the Presiding Commissioner position and finished third, 520 votes behind Scofield and Ron Herschend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.