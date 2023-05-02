Very soon, there will be Pirates in the skies.
Three cadets at Branson High School will be taking to the air this summer after completion of USAF Pilot Training which began during the fall semester through simulation programs.
Cadets Gabriel Sanchez, Celeste Stevens, and Eli Stein are part of the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at Branson High School. During the fall semester, the cadets worked through basic ground school to prepare for the AFJROTC Aviation Qualification Test and apply for the Summer Pilot Training Scholarship.
The scholarship includes an eight-week summer aviation program through various universities around the nation. If the cadets successfully complete the program, they will earn a Private Pilot’s Certification.
Sanchez received the AFJROTC J-100 scholarship, which provides all tuition and room & board at Saint Louis University. Stevens received the AFJROTC Type 1 Scholarship for when she attends Missouri S&T after graduation. In addition, she has been selected for the USAF Pilot Training Scholarship this summer at Kansas State University. Stein also was selected for the pilot training program and will attend the University of Central Missouri’s program.
“We mentor and encourage every cadet to become the best they can be, for whatever endeavor they wish to pursue, whether as military or civilian professionals,” Lt Col USAF (retired) Cris Brayman said. “We work hard, we compete, we are proud of our country and we have fun. It is an honor for our cadets to serve our schools, veterans and the Branson community.”
Branson had flight simulators available to their 75 cadets which were built by the cadets. Brayman, in cooperation with MSgf USAF (retired) Quezon Atwood, led the program. In addition to the flight related training, the cadets participate in events like Honor Guard, Exhibition Drills, Marksmanship, the Branson Veterans Day Parade, Presentation of Colors, and they represent the school and Air Force at community events.
