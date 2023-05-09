The 22nd Annual Ozark Mountain Prayer Breakfast took place on Thursday, May 4, at the Branson Convention Center, hosted by Ozark Mountain Legacy; with Sight and Sound Theatre’s Mike Pitman as master of ceremonies.
The gathering brought together around a thousand Christians from all walks of life: civic leaders, pastors, business leaders, local entertainers, and multiple high school student groups from Taney and Stone counties.
The keynote address for the event was delivered by Will Graham IV, the grandson of legendary evangelist Billy Graham. He delivered an address to the attendees about obedience toward the Lord.
“Disobedience puts distance between us and God,” Graham said, referring to King Saul and the way Saul’s repeated disobedience caused God to turn to someone else to lead the nation of Israel, and the next chapter of the Bible brings the introduction of future King David.
The Don & Dorothy Gabriel award, given annually to a person or persons who “contributes to the quality of the community by demonstrating in word and action a dedication and dynamic Christian life,” was presented to Charlie Ingram. Ingram joked when accepting the award he finally understood why his wife wanted him to wear pants rather than shorts to the prayer breakfast before thanking everyone.
Music was provided by Mark Christian, who sang “Battle Belongs” and “Goodness of God” in addition to leading the singing of the national anthem and “God Bless America.”
The Branson Air Force ROTC Color Guard presented the nation’s colors, and several area high school students took part in the presentation. Talon Lemoine of Reeds Spring High School gave a prayer for high school students as America’s future leaders; Gracie McDonald from Blue Eye High School read Jeremiah 29:12-14a; and Samantha George of Blue Eye High School read 1 Timothy 2:1-6.
Branson Mayor Larry Milton told Branson Tri-Lakes News he was very happy to see the scope of the event.
“It is so heartwarming to see this many people get up at 4 o’clock in the morning to pay money to come and pray,” Milton said. “There must be a thousand people here and that really embraces the true faith we have in our community. I couldn’t be more proud to be the mayor of Branson.”
The 23rd Annual Ozark Mountain Prayer Breakfast will take place on Thursday, May 2, 2024, and will feature keynote speaker Darryl Burton. Burton, who was wrongly convicted of murder in 1984 and spent 24 years in prison as an innocent man, will speak about rebuilding his life, where he is the pastor of the largest United Methodist Church in the United States.
