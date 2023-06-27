A local artist who wanted to give back to her community is bringing a bare concrete wall attached to Rockaway Beach City Hall to life.
Susan Dahman has been a painter all of her life, but has only been a resident of Rockaway Beach for three years.
“I [paint] for joy,” Dahman said. “I didn’t really pursue it until I retired and took a few classes.”
She retired from the State of Missouri and was a special education teacher.
“I’ve done two murals besides this one and they were the size of a car,” Dahman said. “I usually do portraits, but I did this because I wanted to add to Rockaway, and create a photo op where someone could stand in front of the fisherman and make it look like they’re catching a big trout.”
The goal for the mural is to create a place visitors could stop and create a memory they could share with other visitors to the city, similar to the butterfly wings mural in downtown Springfield. The choice of the trout came from the fish being in the city’s emblem and the number of people who come to Rockaway for its fishing.
“Initially I was going to paint the fisherman and then they asked me if I would do the whole wall!” Dahman said.
She went and designed a mural to cover the entire length of the wall, gaining ideas as drove around the city and looked for things that jumped out to her which represented Rockaway Beach.
