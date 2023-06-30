The Taney County Health Department is encouraging area residents to “summer safely.”
TCHD officials are asking people to remember summer safety tips aimed at keeping them and their families safe while enjoying the Ozarks during the summer.
One of the biggest suggestions of the health department is to keep an eye on the sky. Missouri’s summer weather can be very unpredictable, so it’s wise to have weather apps on your cell phone to keep track of potential storms and current temperature. Make sure to dress appropriately for the weather to help avoid overheating while also keeping you protected from the sun.
Sunburn is more than a common summer injury, it also can cause an increase in skin cancer. Melanoma has been found in people who frequently received sunburns at a young age.
TCHD recommends applying a shot glass sized amount of sunscreen 30 minutes before you go outside. Reapply the sunscreen every two hours, unless you have been swimming or excessively sweating, then you should reapply the sunscreen more frequently.
In addition to sunscreen, it’s vital to make sure you drink plenty of water and avoid sugary or alcoholic beverages so you do not get dehydrated. TCHD staff recommend drinking at least eight,8-ounce glasses of water per day, more if you’re going to be outside for any length of time.
Finally, if you’re going to be using one of the many lakes in the region, always wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket appropriate for your weight and size. Only swim in areas designated for swimming and supervised by lifeguards. Always have a responsible adult watch young children while swimming.
More details on how to summer safely can be found at taneycohealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.