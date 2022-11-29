In an interview with the Branson Tri-Lakes News, the parents of Kanakuk abuse victim Logan Yandell said Kanakuk CEO Joe White lied to both of them about not knowing convicted child molester Pete Newman had been engaged in inappropriate behavior with kids prior to Newman’s 2009 arrest.
The Yandell family filed a lawsuit on Nov. 17 against Kanakuk and Joe White, alleging fraud was committed when the family was told no one associated with Kanakuk, including White, had any knowledge of Newman’s inappropriate actions with children.
“The night Logan revealed to us that he had been abused by Pete Newman, I called Joe specifically,” Greg Yandell said. “Keep in mind I had a personal friendship with Joe developed over years of us attending Kanakuk, me being at Joe White’s house, Joe being in our home, me attending men’s events with Joe, inviting Joe to speak at men’s events I helped put together.
“That night I called Joe and he answered the phone immediately. I told Joe, ‘Logan just told us that Pete has abused him, that he’s one of the victims.’ Joe said ‘I’m sorry to hear that, I can’t believe it, it’s terrible.’ I immediately asked as a dad and protector, I said ‘Joe, was there ever a time when you saw Pete being inappropriate with kids? Was there ever any indication he was inappropriate with kids? Was there ever a time that ya’ll knew he abused kids? Was there any sign at all Pete shouldn’t be around children?’ And Joe’s immediate and direct response to me was ‘Greg, we never saw anything. This comes as big a surprise to us as it does to you.’”
Greg said his family trusted White, so they believed him when he said he and other staff at the organization had no idea Newman took inappropriate actions with children.
“Our family’s mindset at that point in time was that Joe would never lie to us,” Greg said. “If Joe said they never saw anything, and it was a big surprise to them like it was to us, we trusted Joe and we believed that. That set the course for us over the next several months and years.
“But that night, Joe directly lied to me.”
Christa Yandell said she was in the family’s garage with Greg the night of his call to Joe, and verified what Greg said was true.
“I heard him speaking in the garage [on the phone] about this,” Christa said.
She said she had her own encounter with Joe where she said he lied to her, but also acted in a bizarre manner.
“We went to pick up a dog in Missouri,” Christa said. “Joe wanted to give us a dog, just as he wanted to give us a lot of gifts all of a sudden after all of this came out. Joe said one of the directors at camp had a dog they wanted us to come get first pick of the litter, and was bred through his dog.
“So we went to Missouri, and the dog was outside with the boys playing by Lake Taneycomo and I was with Joe,” Christa said. “I said ‘Joe, I can’t believe there wasn’t anything that showed up in Pete’s behaviors or anything that would have led you guys to know. Was there never anything at all that made you think he was a risk to be around children?’ and he said ‘No, we were just as shocked as you were. There was never anything on our radar. Never. And I’ll spend the rest of my life making this up to you. I’m so sorry you had to go through this.’”
Christa said she believed him and their relationship with White remained strong and they didn’t have doubt, but as parents they always wondered if there was more they could have noticed where someone was harming their child.
She said one of the things they found odd was the frequency with which Joe would call their home after the revelation Newman had abused Logan.
“Joe would call and check in on our son, check in on Logan, he would call every week, sometimes twice a week,” Christa said. “I would have a bad day, really depressed and overwhelmed, Logan’s behavior was really difficult. And Joe wanted to know play-by-plays. He would say ‘Whatever I can do.’
“I would say ‘I just cannot believe that there was no way no one knew anything.’ Just in my shock, just in conversation, and again, he would reassure ‘No, we’re just so shocked, we can’t believe this would have happened.’”
Christa said when the 2021 report in The Dispatch, written by David and Nancy French, revealed Kanakuk staff had allegedly seen inappropriate behavior from Newman as far back as 1999, they were completely stunned by the news.
“I had believed Joe 100%,” Christa said. “He lied to my face.”
Greg referenced a 2003 situation where Will Cunningham, then Pete Newman’s supervisor, recommended Newman be fired for his behavior.
“Cunningham recommended to the leadership team, including Joe White, that Pete Newman be fired for naked sexual activities over multiple years over multiple times, and sleeping one-on-one with children,” Greg said. “You had one guy out here saying ‘This is not right, we need to fire this guy.’ Everybody on the leadership team knew this was happening, but Joe White, the head of the camp, not only was OK with it, but allowed it to happen.
“And then when finally somebody did speak up, Joe White went completely against the recommendation of his direct supervisor and told his direct supervisor not only are we not going to fire him, but you’re going to mentor him. Eventually Joe White promoted Pete.”
Greg said he feels White’s actions created a culture at Kanakuk where naked activities with children was acceptable behavior.
“This is critically important to think about,” Greg said. “You have a culture now where the head of the entire institution by way of action is saying it’s OK for a man to play naked with children under my watch. I’m not going to fire anybody. Under my watch, I don’t see where it’s a big enough issue that someone’s sleeping one-on-one with children.
“You have to think the rest of the leadership under Joe White realizes there’s nothing Joe is going to do about Pete, so even if we do suspect something, what’s the point of bringing it up? His direct supervisor said fire the guy, and Joe says no, I’m not going to fire the guy, even though I know all these things are happening. The rest of the entire leadership understanding the message that was sent: no matter what Pete does, we’re not going to fire him.”
Christa said her son had a trip shortly before Newman’s arrest where she drove Logan to meet up with Newman in Mississippi, where both her son and Newman seemed “off,” which also violated the boundaries set in the October 2003 corrective document Newman signed with Kanakuk. The document said in part Newman was not to spend a night alone with a child, having all contact with kids in public unless they had parent permission. The document states if Newman failed in those and other areas, it would “lead to instant dismissal and a complete reporting of the incident.”
“I remember when I dropped Logan off, he just seemed a little bit uncomfortable, and I couldn’t put my finger on it,” Christa said. “And I asked Pete if everything was ok, because Pete seemed a little off as well. He was off and not quite as energetic as I remember him being.
“I said ‘I thought somebody was going to be with you guys to go to where you’re going’ and Pete said ‘Oh, it’s not very far, he’ll be fine with me.’ So he got into a car with Pete by himself that whole weekend with Pete until they went to a family’s house.
“I remember calling and asking Vicky, who was Joe’s assistant, if I could talk to Joe because I told her and Joe that I thought something off with Pete. They were saying they were busy with trail and things, and he was probably excited and getting things ready. But when I met [Logan and Pete] back at the [meeting] place, I knew something was not right. That was right before we found out Pete has been abusing young boys.”
Both Greg and Christa said they had no idea Newman had been placed under the restrictions, and White never revealed to them Newman was under restrictions with children.
Greg said White started to press the family to settle with the insurance company.
“Joe started pressing me almost immediately to settle,” Greg said. “You have to understand our mindset. As soon as we found out about Logan, our mind said ‘Now we get it, now we know why Logan is acting out the way he’s acting.’ Our number one focus was ‘Our son is on a terrible path, and we need to get him the help he needs to heal and get well.’ On the same parallel track is that we trust Joe White that they didn’t know anything.
“But Joe almost immediately started saying ‘Hey, listen. We’ve got this insurance company, you’re gonna need help, so you need to settle with them, and you work with them to settle.’ Every time I talked to Joe thereafter, which was very frequently, Joe was like ‘Have you got things settled yet with the insurance company? You need to get that settled so you can get the money to help with Logan, whatever you need, that’s what the insurance is there for.’
“Joe was adamant, and of course now we know why, he was really, really pushing to get that settlement done. So because I trusted Joe, it never occurred to me that I needed to hire a legal team to sue. None of that occurred in my mind because we absolutely trusted Joe. We had developed that relationship over years and fully trusted him to never lie to us. I mean, he’s Joe White, and it’s Kanakuk. You don’t expect that.”
Greg said a family attorney reviewed the final document, but the lawyer didn’t negotiate for the family. He also said a non-disclosure agreement, which was part of the settlement, wasn’t something the family thought matters because they trusted Joe White.
“You trust Joe White so much you don’t think that matters,” Greg said. “You think in your mind you’re not going to revisit this again because what Joe has told me is truth. There really not a reason for me to worry about [the legal] language because Kanakuk isn’t going to lie to me.”
Greg said there are big, unanswered questions now that court testimony shows Joe White knew of Newman’s behavior before the 2009 arrest.
“Let’s think about this for a minute,” Greg said. “Can you fathom in your mind why Joe White, in any situation whatsoever, would be OK with a grown man playing naked with children or sleeping one-on-one with children that are not his?
“You know this as a leader, and you failed to fire him immediately? That would be the first thing I would say to anybody who is supporting Joe White and Kanakuk and its current leadership. Why do you think Joe White was at that point in time, and seemingly still is today, I guess I don’t know, but at that point in time, was OK with a grown man playing naked with children on multiple occasions, and you don’t fire that man immediately? In my world, in your world, that person would never have seen the light of day at Kanakuk camp the next day. He would have been terminated immediately and escorted off the property and furthermore been reported to authorities. By the way, they’re mandatory reporters, and that was never reported at those times. We call that child abuse. Anybody does.”
Greg said Kanakuk still shows a pattern of lying on their website.
“One of their responses on that website still today is if any of Pete’s direct bosses, leadership, knew of any situations, we would have terminated him immediately. Well, now we know that is false! That is a lie to everybody that reads that. Past victims, and current families, that is an out-and-out lie, and they’re still purporting that lie today. We now know through Will Cunningham’s affidavit, we now know that Pete’s direct boss Will Cunningham did try to fire him and Joe chose not to. Even to this day, Joe White is still lying to people.”
Branson Tri-Lakes News also spoke with abuse victim Logan Yandell about his experiences at Kanakuk, the abuse he suffered, and the current situation involving a lawsuit against Joe White, Kanakuk, and others. An article with Logan’s statements will be published Saturday in the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Kanakuk and Joe White have also been offered the same opportunity to be interviewed by our reporters, but Kanakuk Communications did not respond to our offer by press time.
