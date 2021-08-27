Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced in a press release his plan to spend $400 million of the state’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act to increase high-speed internet in rural parts of the state.
The state defined broadband internet as a wired or fixed wireless access of at least 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload. While much of Taney and Stone counties meet the upload requirement, most of the area is still below the download speed minimum requirement.
“Investing in our broadband infrastructure is critical to unlocking our full economic potential in this state and will serve Missourians for generations to come,” Governor Parson said in the statement. “We expect this investment to increase broadband internet connectivity and access in every corner of the state for hundreds of thousands of Missourians. Quality internet supports learning, health care, business, and agriculture in today’s economy, and we are excited to capitalize on this opportunity to truly make a difference and improve lives.”
The Federal Communications Commission said about 400,000 Missourians in rural areas don’t have access to high speed internet.
“Broadband isn’t a luxury; it’s an essential tool for better jobs, education, and health care in rural areas.,” Missouri Senator Roy Blunt told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Ten years ago, 50% of rural Missouri didn’t have access to broadband. While we’ve made progress to end the digital divide, our work isn’t finished until the number is cut to zero. I’ll continue working with Governor Mike Parson, the state legislature, and my colleagues in Congress to ensure every farmer, business, and family in our state has access to broadband and the opportunity it provides.”
Stone County Southern District Commissioner Hank Smythe told the Branson Tri-Lakes News the county was already examining the use of ARPA funds to expand broadband, so they welcomed the governor’s funding.
“Broadband is something needed throughout Stone County, actually, through all the counties,” Smythe said. “$400 million is going to help in the state but we definitely could use some of it in Stone County. The ARPA money is coming down [from the federal government], Stone County is getting just over $6 million, probably half this year and half next year.
“We have a committee formed doing exploration as to broadband and what exactly can be done. We just started up as of about a month or two ago, knowing we would be getting some ARPA money. We haven’t completely decided where the money is going to go from the ARPA plan, but I would say we are seriously looking at spending the majority of it, if not all of it, on broadband. So the money the governor is sending is going to help out the situation even more.”
Smythe noted the high cost of installing broadband in rural areas.
“Broadband is very expensive, so we’re talking millions of dollars, and while Stone County is looking at $6 million, it’s a lot of money, but when it comes to broadband it doesn’t go very far. We want to try and stretch it as far as possible.”
Area Chamber of Commerce leaders supported the governor’s actions.
“We greatly appreciate the governor’s continued efforts on expanding and improving all areas of infrastructure,” Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB Executive Vice President Jonas Arjes told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We will definitely support any and all programs which will improve the coverage, speed and quality of high-speed internet access to the residents of the Tri-Lakes area.”
Local educational leaders also praised the governor’s decision, citing the way the increased access will benefit area students.
“Improving the infrastructure is key!,” Blue Eye R-5 School District Superintendent Doug Arnold told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We have several folks who have an internet connection at their house, but the reception is not good. This is perhaps due to living on the lake where line of sight keeps them from quality internet reception.
“The endless information students would have access to with the increased reliability of internet connection would be fantastic for our students and enable them to increase and improve learning at home. Students who don’t have quality internet at home truly do miss out when it comes to connecting with teachers and working on assignments and projects.”
The Missouri Department of Economic Development has already applied for an additional $56 million from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration Broadband Infrastructure Program, which added to the $400 million is anticipated to provide 17,000 Missouri households with broadband.
