First Baptist Church of Branson is hosting their 13th Annual Christmas Bash on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The event will feature events for the entire family.
“We do the summer bash at the RecPlex,” Outreach Pastor Terry Brown told Branson Tri-Lake News. “We decided because of Christmastime it could be fun [to do a Christmas event], and so 13 years ago we thought it would be helpful to provide groceries to the community. We also wanted to make the event fun, so we had inflatables, games, and crafts for the kids. There’s lots going on.”
There will be bounce houses, games, crafts, and candy for kids. Families will also be able to get pre-eye exams for children.
Jobs for Life will be in attendance to provide information for area parents who are looking for work regarding their assistance program.
All families will be given a box of groceries.
“As you go through the building you’ll eventually make your way out of the gym and our students will be giving every family food boxes to make sure they have a good Christmas,” Brown said. “It’s fun to put a smile on the face of not just the kids, but parents like a single mom who doesn’t usually get to take their kids to something like this and get a blessing for themselves. We know it won’t meet all of their needs, but it will help, and we’re glad to be part of a community who cares.”
Over 12,000 food items were provided for the gift boxes in a partnership with Christian Action MInistries.
More information can be found in the list of events on the church’s website, fbcbranson.com.
