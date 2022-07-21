Charges have been filed in connection to a drunk driving accident, which claimed the life of a woman on New Year's Eve 2021.
Brian Woltersdorf, 34, of Branson, is facing one count of DWI with a Blood Alcohol Content greater than or equal to .18 and death of a person, and four counts of DWI causing serious physical injury. If convicted on all charges, he could face a total of 43 years in state prison.
According to the probable cause statement, Woltersdorf was driving a 2008 Toyota Tacoma northbound on State Highway 376, just west of Henning State Park. He rounded a curve and lost control of the vehicle, and began to slide across the road. The truck left the roadway and onto the right shoulder, when Woltersdorf turned the wheel of the truck sharply left, and the truck rotated counterclockwise onto the roadway.
The truck then slid across the roadway into the path of a southbound 2014 Chevrolet Impala where the two vehicles collided.
The Impala contained five individuals, who all had to be rescued from the vehicle by first responders. Four of the victims were transported to area hospitals. The four were all admitted to intensive care units and required surgical intervention because of the extent of their traumatic injuries.
One of the victims was non-responsive when she was brought out of the backseat of the vehicle, and despite emergency crews rendering aid, she was pronounced dead at the scene by the Taney County Coroner.
Woltersdorf was thrown out of his truck by the force of the collision and was found laying face down in a ditch by the roadway. He was taken to CoxSouth Hospital for treatment where blood samples were taken to test for drugs and alcohol. Toxicology reports showed Woltersdorf to have a .228 blood alcohol level at the time of admission and his blood was also positive for cannabinoids.
According to Missouri CaseNet, Woltersdorf was arrested and released on a $200,000 surety bond. His next court appearance is a bond appearance hearing in Taney County Court on Tuesday, Aug. 23, before Judge Tiffany Yarnell. He has no attorney of record listed in CaseNet.
None of the victims have been identified by prosecutors or in court documents.
