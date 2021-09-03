Shoji Tabuchi and his family were celebrated with a ceremony at the Clay Cooper Theatre on Aug. 31 to mark “Shoji, Dorothy, and Christina Tabuchi Day” as declared by the City of Branson.
The event at Cooper’s theatre featured a number of community speakers including Mayor Larry Milton.
“I have had the pleasure of going to their show many, many times,” Milton said. “On stage, Shoji brought the wow factor. Dorothy brought the creative side. Christina, unlimited talents which enhanced the show. When Shoji performed here, Shoji knew the show wasn’t all about him and it was very important for him to continue to recognize the value Dorothy and Christina brought to the theater.”
Milton also highlighted Shoji’s efforts to enhance music education in the city.
“For years, and I’m not sure if everybody knows this,” Milton said, “Shoji was involved with encouraging and directly working with a lot of our high school students.”
Shoji was very appreciative of the honor.
“We are so honored to be here,” Shoji said. “This community gave us a chance and we still love to be part of this community of Branson, Missouri.”
Shoji shared the story of his progression through Branson, including a humorous aside about what spurred them to build their own theater.
“Our first theater was behind the Olive Garden and we were there for one year,” Shoji said. “And then Mister Mel Tillis, who is my English teacher, bought our lease. So we took the chance and built our new theatre.
“Can you believe Shepherd of the Hills was still a gravel road? When we opened they were still laying the road. But we opened up, and folks came, and we’re so appreciative of this community and people who come here each and every year.”
Christina Tabuchi was grateful for the honor.
“It’s been very much me, mom, and dad from the very beginning,” Christina said. “We’re such a team and work together, and we’re very blessed and very lucky we get to do what we love in a town we love.”
The event ended with a twin fiddle performance by local award-winning fiddler Wayne Massengale and his family, honoring Shoji’s love of twin-fiddle music.
Mayor Milton indicated at the event more celebration days honoring Branson’s legendary performers will be coming in future months.
