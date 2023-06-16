White River Valley Electric Cooperative’s internet subsidiary, White River Connect, has hired a general contractor to conduct the installation of fiber optic cable across White River’s service area.
WRC worked with the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative to hire ITG Communications, based in Hendersonville, Tennessee. The company began work in Branson on June 6.
“ITG Communications has a proven track record for building robust fiber networks throughout our country,” WRC CEO Beau Jackson said. “Among other factors, their reputation for delivering high-quality work and their experience in successfully completing projects of this scale is why ITG was our choice. We look forward to partnering with ITG Communications as we work to build a world-class fiber network for the communities we serve.”
WRVEC received seven bids to their nationwide request for proposal to complete the 4,200 mile distribution project.
The build of White River Connect’s fiber optic high speed internet network is expected to take five years, although the first areas of construction could see home installations as early as Spring 2024.
The majority of the funding for the project comes from $47.3 million in grants obtained from the state by WRVEC through the Missouri Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.