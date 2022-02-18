Another candidate is entering the race to replace Rep. Billy Long as the Republican candidate for the 7th Congressional District.
Alex Bryant, Student Life Coordinator/Campus Pastor at the Assembly of God Theological Seminary and Executive Director at Alex Bryant Ministries, announced his run Thursday, Feb. 17, at the White River Conference Center in Springfield. Bryant, the only African-American to have entered the race, has a ministry focused on racial conciliation.
“After graduating from Evangel University over 25 years ago, I began a career in sales with a local company,” Bryant said in a press statement. “I left the business world after a few years to go into ministry full time. While working at churches in southwest Missouri and other parts of the state, I’ve watched tensions rise and people clash as our country struggles to deal with challenging issues like open borders, abortion, gender fluidity, and defunding the police. I have come to realize the radical secularists are not satisfied with merely promoting their ideas, rather they are using ridicule, and intimidation to silence any voice opposed to their agenda. I refuse to be silenced.”
Bryant made a video following five police officers being shot in the line of duty calling for Americans to come together and unite through forgiveness which went viral with over 50 million views on Facebook. Thousands of people responded to the video with support for Bryant’s positions on the future of America.
“The feedback we have received these past few years tells us even though we still have challenges to face as a country, and despite what the media and some politicians tell us, most Americans still believe America is the greatest country on earth,” Bryant said. “I have had hundreds of conversations with people who share the same conservative values I have and want the same vision I have for America.”
Bryant outlined three points which will be a part of his campaign:
We care about the community our kids grow up in. We don’t want schools teaching the divisive Critical Race Theory ideology, which teaches all white people are oppressors and naturally racist.
We reject those who are trying to redefine what it means to be an American. Patriotism, individual freedom, and diversity of thought are all under attack.
We will no longer be silent and watch millions of babies be aborted in the name of convenience and choice.
Bryant said he believes America is “in the midst of a culture war” and this culture war has even brought attacks on conservative beliefs into Southwest Missouri in how parents choose to raise their children.
He feels not having the same political experience as his opponents could be a strength for him in Washington.
“I realize I may not have the same political experience others have, but I am bold enough to stand up and make my voice be heard,” Bryant said. “With your help, I’ll stand up to the Squad and other leftist members of Congress so Washington knows they don’t speak for us. I will make sure the voice of Southwest Missouri is heard. The culture war will not overtake the 7th district on my watch.”
Bryant is the co-author of the book “Let’s Start Again: A Biracial Couple’s View on Race, Racial Ignorance, and Racial Insensitivity” with his wife Angela. The book examines the current racial strife in America as a spiritual battle more than a man-to-man battle. The couple also hosts “The Way We See It,” a podcast available on iTunes, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.
More information about Bryant can be found on his website, alexbryant.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.