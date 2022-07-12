Missourians who are experiencing a mental health crisis will soon be able to seek help by calling 988.
The state of Missouri will be launching the new 988 service on July 16. When a caller dials 988, they will be connected to a mental health professional who can help them with emotional, substance use, or suicidal crisis situations.
“The number of calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline skyrocketed in recent years as Americans struggled with the mental health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Missouri Senator Roy Blunt told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Each one of those calls can be a life or death moment for a person in crisis. We need to be sure the capacity is there to answer every call as quickly as possible. As the top Republican on the appropriations subcommittee that funds health programs, I have been proud to work with my colleagues to substantially increase federal resources to transition to the lifeline’s new 9-8-8 number and strengthen the network of crisis centers answering the calls. I hope this transition will make it easier for people to reach out and get the lifesaving help they need, when they need it.”
The new number replaces the current National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number of 1-800-273-TALK. The goal is to have “a mental health equivalent” to 911, according to a press release from Burrell Behavioral Health.
The new hotline was created by Congress as part of the National Suicide Designation Act, signed by former President Donald Trump in October 2020. The bill mandates the 988 number be available for mental health issues nationwide, but all services for the hotlines are left for the states to find a way to fund and manage. States are able to apply for federal grants to help fund hotlines, and Missouri received one grant for just over $1.85 million in April 2022.
“Providing states and territories with the support to prevent suicide by assisting people in crisis is critical to our nation’s health,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a press release connected to the grant. “It is imperative states and territories partner closely with HHS to ensure the highest level of 988 contact response.”
Missouri Governor Mike Parson recommended $28.5 million to fund the hotline transition in the state’s 2023 budget. The Missouri Department of Mental Health said they expect more than a quarter of a million Missourians will call the hotline in the first year, a four-fold increase over last year’s call totals.
Missouri’s call system will be based on the geographic location of the phone number which is calling the service. Phones with a 417 or 573 area code will be routed to Burrell Behavioral Health. If you are in the area from outside those area codes, your call will be routed to the organization which handles your area code, but you can be transferred to Burrell to find local services.
The state will be providing informational campaigns telling residents if they need services because of someone in immediate danger, to still call 911.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said in their 2020 national survey on mental health 4.9% of adults over 18 had thoughts of suicide, and in youth between 12 and 17 years old, 12% had serious thoughts of suicide. The Centers for Disease Control said the United States had one death by suicide every 11 minutes in 2020.
