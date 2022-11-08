The city of Branson has given entertainer Tony Orlando a major honor.
Mayor Larry Milton announced at the Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the city is not only declaring the day as “Tony Orlando Yellow Ribbon Day” but Orlando was also given the Key to the City.
“Tony’s heart has always been honoring our Veterans, who have allowed all of us the freedoms that we enjoy today and too often take for granted,” Milton told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Tony was awarded the ‘Bob Hope Award’ from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society for his life’s work honoring our veterans. Tony has performed around the world for our armed forces and he blessed Branson by performing in his own Yellow Ribbon Theater for 20 years.
“Tony’s home is in Branson, it is only fitting that he has a key to his home.”
Orlando began his free Veterans Day Homecoming Celebration in 1993 at his Yellow Ribbon Music Theatre. Over the next 20 years, Orlando is credited for being the driving force behind around 175,000 veterans every year visiting Branson during Branson Veterans Homecoming Week.
“The key to the city is an above and beyond honor,” Alderman Marshall Howden told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It’s only been done a couple of times in the past, and Tony is more than deserving of the honor because of what he means to veterans in this town. Tony is responsible for creating the veterans day celebrations in many ways and represents the values that we hold near and dear in Branson.”
Orlando recorded two platinum and three gold albums. He also had 15 Top 40 hits, including five No.1 singles: “Tie A Yellow Ribbon ‘Round The Ole Oak Tree,” “Knock Three Times,” “Candida,” “My Sweet Gypsy Rose,” and “He Don’t Love You (Like I Love You).”
In addition, Orlando has won three American Music Awards and two People’s Choice Awards for Best Male Entertainer. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1990.
“Tony is a great friend of mine and I’ve known him for a long, long time,” Alderman Clay Cooper told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I have so much respect for him not just as an entertainer but as a friend. The work that he’s done for the veterans for the last two decades is remarkable and it’s a well deserved honor going to a great entertainer and great patriot.”
Orlando was surprised by the honor of the Key to the City.
"I was invited to the Branson Veterans Parade, and I had seen Clay Cooper, and even then they were supporting our veterans," Orlando said. "This went for Mel Tillis and the other shows. They showed their heart for veterans. So get in a car for the parade and I go through downtown Branson and nobody was there. I was pissed off to say the least. That’s how I felt.
"Boxcar Willie was the man in this town. Whatever Boxcar said, it got done. So I called a meeting upstairs at Jim Stafford's theater. I had an idea to do a free veterans show every year for veterans, and I knew it would work. So everybody gathered in that room, Andy Williams, everybody.
"I start my pitch and I say why don't we have a free show for veterans, man? There’s no city that does it. Let’s do the old Bob Hope tradition.
"One person spoke up and said who’s going to pay for concessions? Another said who’s going to pay for parking lot people? I said Americans will because when they hear it’s for veterans they’ll want to be a part of it.
"Over in the corner was old Boxcar. Hands folded, head down, he did not have an expression on his face about this idea. I thought 'oh man, i’m dead in the water.' There was no way it was going to happen. I understood everybody’s concern. It’s expensive to put on shows and I’m talking about a free show every year. I get done, thinking I’ve failed. All of a sudden Boxcar Willie gets up and says ‘Tony, are you done?' I said 'What?' and he said 'I want to know if you’re done.' I said I was done. And Boxcar said 'I’m with Tony' and then walked out. So it’s on his behalf that I accept this key.”
In addition to his work in Branson saluting veterans, Orlando hosts the annual Congressional Medal of Honor dinner to honor Medal of Honor recipients. He has been master of ceremonies for the Secretary of Defense Freedom Awards held at the Pentagon, and was the Honorary Chairman of the 40th Anniversary NAM-POW Homecoming Celebration in 2014.
