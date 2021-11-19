Elevate Branson is hosting a Thanksgiving Day dinner for the 14th year.
This year’s version will be a drive-through and motel delivery version of the meal because of COVID-19 concerns.
The “Love Your Neighbor” Thanksgiving dinner started in 2008 as a way to help those residing in weekly or extended stay motels, or who were homeless, in the Branson area. The event has continued through the help of donors and volunteers who produce the event.
Because the event for 2021 will consist of delivery as a main focus, Elevate Branson is in need of volunteers to deliver meals.
“We need your help to ensure each of our neighbors and their families get in on this special tradition,” Elevate Branson staff posted on their website. “Consider how you can partner with us to bring the joy of a warm, hearty Thanksgiving meal to our neighbors and their families this holiday season.”
In addition to the options to volunteer in person, the group is in need of donations to fund the actual meal. “Plate sponsors” can donate $25 for each plate with Elevate Branson hoping to fund 1,100 meals this year.
“We still have delivery sponsorships available,” Elevation Branson Vice President Of Strategic Partnerships Matt Grindstaff told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Perhaps the best way to both celebrate and share Thanksgiving is to provide a meal for someone who has perhaps somewhat less to be thankful for and give them a little bit more?”
Famous Dave’s will be providing the turkey for this year’s meal distribution.
If you would like more information, or to donate or volunteer, visit Elevate Branson’s website www.elevatebranson.org.
