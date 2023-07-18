The Branson Humane Society is looking for community members to help them with a new project to expand their services and be able to provide much needed financial assistance for the non-profit organization.
The society recently had space in their building open following the move of Shepherd of the Hills veterinary clinic to a new facility. One of the avenues for new income for the society is a doggie daycare/dog grooming business. The business would not only serve a need of pet owners in the community, but would provide a steady income to the charity at a time where they are seeing increased costs. The society needs to make a series of renovations, including a new fence around part of the property, to move forward.
However, for the head of the society, there’s also a bigger purpose.
“We see so many people in the adoption center that are missing their fur babies and just want to visit [our mascot] Potato or another animal,” Branson Humane Society Director Jayme Tabuchi told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Being a tourist town, we want to provide a safe place where your dog can come and have just as much fun as you on their vacation.”
The operators of the Branson Humane Society have more than 10 years of experience in the animal welfare field and will offer knowledgeable staff, local and tourists both, will be able to trust. The doggie daycare will also offer walk-in nail clipping appointments.
Humane society staff will need to make some changes to the property if they hope to get their doggie daycare opened: their facility will need to build an area with a separate fence for the dogs to play and socialize. The society doesn’t currently have funds budgeted for the necessary item, and they’re asking for the community’s help.
“We are asking for donations to help get [the fence] built,” BHS staffer Alicia Mason said. “We also need bids for the new fence.”
Those who want to bid on the construction of the fence can email sohhs417@gmail.com or visit bransonhumanesociety.com for more information. Interested parties are also welcome to stop by the adoption center, located at 2837 Shepherd of the Hills Expressway in Branson.
