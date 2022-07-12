Republican candidates for Taney County offices participated in a forum sponsored by Branson U on Friday, July 8, at the offices of the Branson Tri-Lakes News in Hollister.
The forum included candidates for both contested and uncontested offices and was hosted by State of the Ozarks Editor-in-Chief Joshua Heston. Questions for the candidates were submitted to Branson U through their social media channels.
The majority of the event’s time was taken by the candidates for the Taney County Presiding Commissioner position. Incumbent Mike Scofield chose not to run for re-election, so Nick Plummer, Ken Roten, Noah Prahlow, and Alex McAuley are running to replace him.
The four men were asked why it was important for them to be the next presiding commissioner. Nick Plummer cited his knowledge which comes from being a lifetime resident.
“I was born and raised here, I know the area,” Plummer said. “I know how people live here in Taney County…you need someone who is knowledgeable about the people of Taney County.”
Roten focused on his experience.
“The government should be ran like a business,” Roten said. “You need someone who has the business experience and previous public service experience…I have served on the school board, the water district board…one of my proudest points of service was chairman of the board of the regional sewer district when we were able to get the sales tax passed which helped to get central sewer in Taney County.”
Both Prahlow and McAuley focused on the role of government.
‘We need someone who has a firm understanding of what the proper role of government is,” Prahlow said. “We have state statutes which guide the county commission, we have the state constitution and we have the federal constitution. I believe I have the greatest understanding, and I’ve done the most study of the proper role of government.”
“If I get in as commissioner I’m going to be standing in the way of government legalized plunder which is coming from in general the federal level,” W. Alex McAuley said. “This is my role.”
The candidates were also asked about their definition of fiscal responsibility. Three of the four centered their responses around the idea of spending less than you bring in.
“Fiscal responsibility simply put is spending within your means,” Prahlow said. “Staying within your budget, not spending more than you’re bringing in…and then make smart choices about where you spend the money.”
Roten added he would consider where money is spent as a factor.
“It means living within your means,” Roten said. “It’s just that simple. When your outgo is more than your income, your upkeep will be your downfall. You have to be a fair minded person who looks at the issues, what’s beneficial for all of Taney County, and then appropriate the funding in those directions.”
Plummer emphasized the importance of knowing the department heads before spending county funds.
“It’s about living within your means, but it’s also about knowing your department heads and finding out what their needs are,” Plummer said. “It’s easy to sit there controlling the money and saying ‘You don’t need something,’ but if you don’t know those department heads, if you don’t have a relationship with these people, it’s hard to make decisions for those people.”
McAuley was the only candidate not to mention something related to a balanced budget.
“Knowing what the government is supposed to be doing for you and making sure all offices continue running to meet this criterion,” McAuley said. “We’ve got a lot of offices in county government which are not enumerated for representative or executive responsibility under our constitution and those could be privatized.”
The two candidates for Taney County Clerk, Shanna Tilley and Stephanie Spencer, answered a series of questions which focused on personal and electoral integrity.
Both candidates were asked first how their personal integrity qualifies them for the clerk’s position.
“My personal integrity is proven in the office where I’m currently working,” Tilley said. “I have worked under three different (county) commissions, where I have been able to see what leadership looks like, and I have been trained by some of the best. I think my performance in the office shows my integrity.”
Spencer focused on faith.
“My moral compass is my Father in Heaven, and His word,” Spencer said. “I try to live, daily, by that. I try to be honest and fair in all I do.”
Asked about transparency in the office, the two candidates agreed voter involvement is vital.
“I believe transparency comes from education,” Spencer said. “The public, the voters, and you need to have education on what we are doing. You need to feel confident in what we are doing. The processes we have is how we have transparency. Showing the public what we do, what we’re planning to do, showing all we’re involved in.”
Tilley emphasized community.
“What I would like to see is transparency isn’t just the office showing and telling you how we’re doing things,” Tilley said. “It’s us as a community working together to be more transparent.”
Tilley continued her community focus when asked about election integrity.
“It’s inviting the community in and sharing and letting them be a part of everything we’re doing with elections,” Tilley said. “I want people to feel comfortable so they can be involved.”
Spencer provided an example of county clerk transparency from the April 2022 election.
“It comes with an open door, letting people see what we’re doing,” Spencer said. “This last election in April we had a very close election with an alderman race. We invited those candidates and the newspaper to come to our office and watch the counting by hand. Watch the certification, so they could see what was happening and be confident in the outcome of the election. It came down to three votes. We wanted them to see it.”
Other candidates who appeared at the event included Taney County Associate Judge candidates Judge Tiffany Yarnell and Anna Morrissey; along with two officials running unopposed for another term: Recorder of Deeds Jody Stahl; and County Auditor David Clark.
The entire recorded forum can be viewed on the Branson Tri-Lakes News Facebook page.
