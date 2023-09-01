The Kimberling Area Library is offering a resource to help build literacy in children of all ages.
The KAL now offers Wonderbooks, a resource to build literacy in a variety of ages.
“Wonder Books combines visual images of words, along with their sound, to help young and older readers learn more,” states a release from the KAL. “Children read along with the book narrator via an internal book audiotape. Each book has easy to control buttons and directions for effective use.”
Wonderbook utilizes a read along program to encourage the child’s learning.
“Each Wonderbook responds to evidence that the single most influential caregiver act to support a child’s future success is to be read aloud to that child early in life,” the release states. “That act helps a child develop the meaning, sound, and understanding of words used in sentences and also improves memory and deeper book engagement.”
KAL volunteers are available to help families locate and check out a variety of Wonder books for children of all ages.
KAL is a privately held, not for profit organization funded solely by grants, donations, and optional memberships. The library offers a free library card holder option for residents within 25 miles of Kimberling City. The library depends on staff volunteers to promote community learning and welcomes additional volunteers.
For more information, please see www.kalib.org.
