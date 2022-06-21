Branson area residents looking to create a lasting memorial to a loved one will have the opportunity to plant a tree or commission a memorial bench in one of the city’s parks.
A Memorial Bench and Memorial Tree Program is being offered by the Branson Parks and Recreation Department.
The memorial bench is created from 100% recycled plastic and rubber, making them durable and weather resistant. The benches are placed along city trails and in city parks based on determinations of park staff about need, usage, and accessibility. A commemorative nameplate will be placed on each bench.
“Once I receive a Memorial Bench application, the bench with the inscribed brass plaque is installed at the agreed park location within 60 days,” Amy Jackson, Landscape Specialist for Branson Parks and Recreation, told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
The memorial trees are also placed in city parks and along city trails. The Branson Community Center hosts a list of plaques which share the dedications of the various memorial trees in the city. The species of the tree and the location the tree will be planted will be determined by the park staff as part of the park’s Tree Management Plan.
“Currently, there are no trees being planted so any applications I receive will be planted from October through December,” Jackson said. “After December, trees will be planted in the spring from April to May.”
More information about the programs can be obtained by calling Jackson at 417-335-2368 or by visiting the Parks & Trails page at BransonParksandRecreation.com.
