The Branson Police Department responded to an unusual call on Friday, Dec. 21: a man at a local park in possession of an artillery shell.
Officers responded to the Lakeside Forest Wilderness Area, near the intersection of 76 Country Boulevard and Fall Creek Road, across from Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater’s parking lots.
“The park was closed for about an hour and a half,” Branson Police Lt. Dale Burnett told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Enough time for the Sergeant on the scene to consult with the Springfield bomb squad.”
The bomb squad responded to the scene and after X-rays determined the device was inert.
Investigators believe the shell is from the World War I era. The man who possessed the shell was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant.
“The man couldn’t provide answers as to where he obtained the shell,” Lt. Burnett said.
Burnett said many veterans of World War I brought home munitions which had been rendered inert and the shell likely came from someone’s storage or attic.
