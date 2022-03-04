A portion of Main Street in Branson between Sycamore St. and the railroad tracks will be closed for at least three weeks.
This section of the road is located next to the Branson Scenic Railroad station and the Hilton Branson Convention Center. The closure will begin on March 7, with a goal of being opened again on March 28, weather permitting, to make significant road repairs.
“The City always takes times of year into consideration when doing street or road projects and tries to schedule them outside of peak tourism season to keep impacts to visitors and citizens to a minimum,” Branson city officials said on Facebook explaining the timing of the closure. “For this particular project, however, inclement weather, railroad permit issues, and a construction timeline obligation played a factor in its delay.”
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes to avoid the section of Main Street during the closure, and signage will be posted showing a detour route.
Anyone with questions about the construction should contact the Branson Public Works Department at 417-337-8559.
