The mayor of Branson has declared the week of February 13 through 19, Ronald McDonald House Week in the city of Branson.
The mayor called the Ronald McDonald House a “home away from home” for families and children who are facing medical challenges and are unable to receive the necessary lifesaving treatment near their home.
“The two Ronald McDonald Houses, located in Springfield, Missouri, allow their guests to maintain close contact with their seriously ill children by providing a secure and supportive environment at no required cost,” Milton said. “The Ronald McDonald House near Cox South and the House at Mercy Kids have served the needs of 817 Taney County families, 366 of which are residents of Branson, Missouri.”
Milton mentioned the McDonald’s restaurants in the region have been conducting the “Share a Heart” campaign since January and the McDonald’s locations in Branson will continue to participate in the campaign until the end of February.
Milton encouraged residents to continue to support the Share a Heart campaign so it can continue to support Branson children and their families.
