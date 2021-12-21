Dade County officials say the body of a man found in a wooded area are the remains of a Stone County man.
Dade County Sheriff Max Huffman identified the body as Billy Mack Walker, 69, from Galena. The body was found on Dec. 15 by a person walking on a county road near the site of the town of Hulston.
The body was found around 20 feet from the roadway in the Sac River bottoms. The body was found without clothing.
Next of kin has been notified.
