CoxHealth and Branson Public School have expanded their virtual clinic program.
A second Virtual Clinic Navigator has been added to the district. The program’s first navigator will now cover the Cedar Ridge campus and be based at Cedar Ridge Elementary. The second will service the Junior High, High School, and Buchanan campus.
Students will be able to meet with CoxHealth doctors or nurse practitioners through video conferencing at their school operated by the Navigator. (Parents or guardians who cannot attend in person can also participate through mobile devices.)
The program was designed to help keep students from losing time in school because of basic health needs.
“Many conditions can be treated such as strep throat, ear or sinus infections, pinkeye, rash or skin irritations, stomach flu, head lice, bug bites, congestion and minor injuries,” Branson Public Schools said in a statement. “The Virtual Clinic Navigator facilitates the connection between patient, parent and providers while operating the equipment needed for virtual care.”
Parents or guardians can also schedule appointments for their children by emailing virtualvisits-Branson@coxhealth.com or by contacting their child’s school nurse.
