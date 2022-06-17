The city of Branson is hosting their next Responsible Alcohol Selling class on Tuesday, June 21, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Branson City Hall Council Chambers.
The classes are a requirement for anyone who wants to operate a business selling alcohol in the city of Branson or anyone who wants to work for a business which sells alcohol. Anyone involved in alcohol sales must complete the class within 60 days of being hired and then every two years after their hire date, according to Branson city code.
The class is provided by Community Partnership of the Ozarks and covers federal, state, and local liquor laws. Students are taught how to check IDs, how to determine a fake ID, and the best practices for avoiding selling alcohol to someone under the age of 21.
The class is free. Attendees are recommended to arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of the class to register.
The class is not restricted to Branson business owners and employees. Anyone who would like to be trained in better identification of fake IDs and learn about alcohol laws is welcome to attend.
More information is available on the city’s website, BransonMo.gov.
