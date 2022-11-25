The Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery recently named a new hatchery manager.
Sheldon Mifflin replaced Clint Hale, who was promoted to MDC Hatchery Systems Manager for the entire state earlier this year, as the new Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery manager.
The Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery is a MDC-operated cold-water hatchery on the west end of Lake Taneycomo in Branson. In his new position, Mifflin will oversee the hatchery which produces approximately one million rainbow trout and 50,000 brown trout each year. The fish get stocked in Lake Taneycomo and other MDC managed sites around the state.
“I am excited to continue to grow in my career with new opportunities,” Mifflin said. “I am also excited about the work I’m doing that will continue providing great fishing opportunities for the anglers of Missouri.”
Mifflin has been working at the Shepherd of the Hills Center and Hatchery for the past 12 years working with raising rainbow and brown trout. He is a Chilhowee native and Northwest Missouri State University graduate who has also worked at MDC’s Lost Valley Fish Hatchery, a warm-water hatchery in Warsaw.
The fish produced at Shepherd of the Hills and MDC’s other hatcheries around the state provide many recreational opportunities for anglers and pump millions of dollars annually into the state’s economy because of the revenue-producing opportunities they provide.
For more information about Shepherd of the Hills and MDC’s other hatcheries can be found at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/fish-hatcheries. Mifflin can be reached at Sheldon.Mifflin@mdc.mo.gov.
