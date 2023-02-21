The Radisson hotel in Branson is coming under a new name after being purchased by Danner Enterprises.
The company is rebranding the hotel as the Thousand Hills Resort Hotel. The hotel, at 120 S. Wildwood Dr. in Branson, is close to Thousand Hills Golf Club.
The hotel will have 472 rooms, including king suites, presidential suites, and penthouses. The resort hotel will be the biggest hotel in the Branson area following a series of renovations and improvements.
The upgraded facility will feature a renovated restaurant and bar, along with indoor attractions for hotel guests.
While the renovations are taking place, the hotel is remaining open for guests during the winter season. Information or reservations are being taken at 417-335-5767.
