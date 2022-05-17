Taney County will remain entirely within the 7th Congressional District after last minute passage of a map in the Missouri State Senate if Missouri Governor Mike Parson approves the bill.
The map, proposed and first passed by the Missouri House of Representatives, maintains the 6-2 division of representation in Washington, D.C. currently in place for the station. The six Republican districts are considered to be “safe” in this map, unlike the previously proposed 7-1 map that could have put two districts in play for the Democrats. The map differs from previous maps in that Taney County had been split between the 7th and 8th districts. Branson and most of Hollister would have stayed in the 7th district, while the rest of the county would have been in the 8th district.
Rep. Brian Seitz fought to keep all of Taney County together in the new map even though it meant the 6-2 division rather than his preferred 7-1 breakdown.
“I have long been an advocate for a 7-1 congressional map, providing greater Republican representation in Washington D.C.,” Seitz said. “However, when you read the writing on the wall, it has become clear that the strong 6-2 map, presented in HB 2909, is our best chance to keep Republican representation in D.C. for our state over the next 10 years.”
Seitz was repeatedly questioned by supporters of an amendment by Rep. John Black of Marshfield, which would have kept Webster County in one district, while splitting Taney into two. The amendment was backed by several Springfield area representatives.
“During the debate, I fiercely defended Taney County staying whole as a community of interest,” Seitz said. “I won’t allow Taney County and the citizens of the 156th District to be treated like a bargaining chip for some to use in an effort to get the map they want, or separated with no regard for the interests of my constituents.”
The House passed the map 101-47.
Members of the Senate’s “Conservative Caucus” had announced they would push back against the map and not approve it, thus sending the responsibility for drawing the state’s congressional lines to a panel of federal judges. However, the caucus’ desires were thwarted by a procedural move from some colleagues.
The head of the Senate Redistricting Committee called the committee together for a noon meeting May 12 which was believed to be a public hearing on the map. Chairman Sen. Mike Bernskoetter immediately called a recess and no hearing was held. Late that afternoon, a group of a dozen Republicans used an obscure Senate rule to “relieve” the committee, which sends a measure to the floor of the Senate for debate and vote.
Sen. Bob Onder, the de-facto leader of the Conservative Caucus, called the move a “sneak attack.”
The map passed 22-11 later Thursday night.
The Senate then ended their legislative year a day early. The state Constitution required the session to end by 6 p.m. Friday.
“I think this is a great thing,” Western District Commissioner Brandon Williams told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It makes sense and I applaud the legislators for doing the common sense solution.”
Jay Wasson, running to replace Billy Long in the 7th Congressional District, told Branson Tri-Lakes News he’s pleased with the map.
“My wife, Retha (Wyman), is a native of Taney County and I have worked closely many times with the like-minded conservative folks in Taney County in both business and when I served as citizen-legislator,” Wasson said. “Like me, the people of Taney County have had it with what the extremists are doing to our country. I am eager and will be honored to cast their vote in the next congress to turn our world right side up and to put America first again.”
Audrey Richards said she was pleased by the map.
“I am delighted Taney County will continue to be wholly in the 7th district,” Richards said. “Hopefully this will lessen the burden on our county clerks who have limited time to ensure everyone gets the proper ballot for the August 2nd primary election.”
Alex Bryant said he was thrilled with Taney staying together.
“I’m excited about it,” Bryant said. “I have a lot of good friends in Taney County and I look forward to meeting more of the people who I hope will vote for me as their next congressman.”
Branson Tri-Lakes News reached out to other candidates. Eric Burlison declined to comment, while the others did not respond by press time.
Taney County Clerk Donna Neeley told Branson Tri-Lakes News the map as sent to the governor would be in place early enough to avoid any issues with the August primary.
