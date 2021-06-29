An Oklahoma man was killed in a one vehicle crash near Hollister.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a little after 10 p.m. on Monday, June 28, a 2019 Honda Civic driven by Kevin Perry, 39, of Owasso, Oklahoma crashed on U.S. Highway 65 near mile marker 8.0, 1 mile south of Hollister.
Perry was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 65 when he failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road and struck several trees, states the report.
According to the report, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Taney County Sheriff’s Department were on scene. Taney County Coroner Tony Mullen was called to the scene and where he pronounced Perry dead at 10:09 p.m.
