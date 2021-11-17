Taney and Stone County residents can join in a global project which sends Christmas to children overseas.
National Collection Week began on Monday, Nov. 15, and will run through Monday, Nov. 22, for Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child.
Every year, National Collection Week takes place the third week in November when more than 4,000 drop-off locations are open across the country, according to the Samaritan’s Purse website.
According to a press release from Operation Christmas Child, this year residents in the Ozark Mountain area hope to contribute nearly 16,500 shoebox gifts toward the 2021 global goal of reaching 11 million children. Operation Christmas Child will be collecting and delivering shoebox gifts – filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys – to children worldwide. Individuals, families, and groups still have time to transform empty shoe boxes into fun gifts. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need.
Find a step-by-step guide on “How to Pack a Shoebox” on Samaritan’s Purse’s web page.
“In the midst of the pandemic, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” president of Samaritan’s Purse Franklin Graham said in the release. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
According to the release, Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 188 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
The Taney and Stone county drop-off locations will be receiving shoebox gifts during the following times:
- College of the Ozarks, located at 101 Opportunity Avenue in Point Lookout:
- Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 8 to 11 a.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 18 from 3 to 6 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 19 from 8 to 11 a..m.
- Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 22 from 8 to 11 a.m.
- New Beginnings Fellowship, located at 151 Elm Street in Hollister:
- Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 2 to 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 18 and Friday Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon
- Sunday, Nov. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- First Baptist Church, located at 10000 State Highway 76 in Forsyth
- Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 to 4 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon
- Sunday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon
- Monday, Nov. 22 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- Grace Community Assembly, located at 3101 N Gretna Road in Branson
- Wednesday Nov. 17 through Saturday Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 22 from 8 to 10 a.m.
- First Baptist Church, located at 161 Heaven’s Way in Kimberling City
- Wednesday, Nov. 17 through Saturday Nov. 21 from noon to 3 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 22 from 9 to 11 a.m.
- First Baptist Church, located at 41 Gospel Street in Cape Fair
- Wednesday, Nov. 17 and Thursday Nov. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday Nov. 20 from 2 to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 21 from noon to 2 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 22 from 8 to 10 a.m.
For more information visit www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child.
