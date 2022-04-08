College of the Ozarks is exhibiting the artistic work of Clay Artist Brandy Green in the Boger Art Gallery, located inside the Jones Learning Center.
The exhibit titled, ‘Room for Dissonance’ will be on display now through Thursday, April 14. The gallery is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Green is a 2016 C of O graduate and is originally from Missouri. Green majored in fine arts with an emphasis in ceramics and fiber arts. She continued her education at Texas Tech University where she received her master’s degree in fine arts in 2021.
Green began her journey in clay art while in attendance at C of O. She said working with ceramics reminded her of her childhood on her family farm.
“I spent the majority of my childhood playing in mud puddles,” Green said. “I immediately fell in love with ceramics, as it recalled the same exploratory nature as my childhood play.”
Green said she seeks to demonstrate the vulnerability of the human condition through her art.
“I am a ceramic artist that uses clay to trap, release, and process memories,” said Green.
The exhibit ‘Room for Dissonance’ was influenced by Patricia Churchland, the founder of neurophilosophy. According to Green, Churchland helped her realize memories can be emotionally charged and flawed. This understanding is reflected in her exhibit which reflects the nature of the human memory.
Green recently relocated to Clarksville, Arkansas as visiting assistant professor of art at the University of the Ozarks.
For more information visit www.cofo.edu.
